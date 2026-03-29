Who Is Gary Woodland's Wife?

Gary Woodland has experienced stunning highs on the golf course, but off it, he has dealt with more than his fair share of tragedy and adversity.

Thankfully, helping him through the hard times has been his wife, Gabby Woodland (nee Granado), whom Woodland has previously described as his “rock.”

It is not confirmed where Gary met Gabby. However, we know she attended Baylor University, while the pair were an item as far back as 2011, when she was with him at the World Cup, which he won alongside Matt Kuchar.

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Gary Woodland was joined by Gabby at the 2011 World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Still, Gabby’s personal life remained largely private, although in 2014, Gary shared an Instagram image of her and their pet dog, writing: “Taking my girls to Kansas for the summer. No place like home.”

A post shared by Gary Woodland (@gary.woodland) A photo posted by on

By that point, Woodland already had two PGA Tour wins as he established himself as one of the best players in the world.

Two years later, Gary and Gabby married in a ceremony on the Turks and Caicos Islands as his personal and professional life continued to soar.

In March 2017, the pair announced they were expecting twins, but then weeks later, tragedy struck with the loss of one of the babies due to complications with Gabby’s pregnancy.

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Three months on, Gary was inducted into the Topeka Hall of Fame, where he paid tribute to his wife, saying: “I do want to thank a couple special people in my life and have really helped me get to where I’m at today, and that starts with my wife who is my rock.”

He added: “She’s taught me more over the last 14 weeks about family and strength and fighting, dealing with the pregnancy we’ve been dealing with. I can’t thank her enough; I love her to death.”

Thankfully, although born prematurely, the couple’s other baby, named Jaxson, survived, with his proud dad soon publishing an image on Instagram of him cradling his son and writing: “This definitely makes me forget about the missed putts down the stretch.”

A post shared by Gary Woodland (@gary.woodland) A photo posted by on

In 2019, Woodland’s professional life hit another level when he beat Brooks Koepka by three to win the US Open.

By that point, Gabby was pregnant again, this time with identical twin girls, with Maddox and Lennox born just six weeks after Woodland’s Major triumph.

Over the next few years, Gary shared more images of Gabby and his children, as his family continued to thrive.

However, they were dealt another blow in 2023, when it was announced that Gary was having surgery to have a lesion removed from his brain.

He and Gabby opened up about the health scare in season three of Netflix docuseries Full Swing, with Gabby saying: “The love that we have for each other now is one hundred times what it was a year ago. A thousand times what it was when we got married.”

In 2024, Gary returned to action, and that April, Gabby and the couple’s young family joined him at Augusta National for The Masters Par-3 Contest.

A post shared by Gary Woodland (@gary.woodland) A photo posted by on

Still, Gary wasn’t fully back to health, though, and in March 2026, he revealed a PTSD diagnosis, although true to form, he refused to let it beat him.

Later that month, he led the Texas Children’s Houston Open with a round to play in search of his fifth PGA Tour win.

With Gabby’s support, it indicated that, yet again, Woodland was poised to overcome adversity on the way to another inspirational professional accomplishment.