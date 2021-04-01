We all recognise the famous music, but what is the story around the song? Find out here.
What Is The Masters Theme Song?
The US Masters is probably the most famous golf tournament around the world. The history, the mystique, the Green Jacket, the golf course, absolutely everything around the event is different to how every other tournament in the golfing calendar works. In short, the event is just a big deal.
One other way this is illuminated is the fact that the tournament has it’s own song and own piece of music which you would have most likely heard right at the start of television broadcasts, during advert breaks or when the leaderboard comes up on the screen. But what is it? Who wrote it? When did it start?
Well the music came about after the cousin of American singer-songwriter Kenny Loggins, Dave, visited Augusta National Golf Club at the start of the 1980’s.
He was so inspired by the place that he did some research and wrote a song called ‘Augusta’ which CBS picked up and debuted in the decade too. Loggins said the lyrics came to him on the 14th hole which we have included below.
Loggins has also changed the song over time to include lines about Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, two perennial Masters champions. On television broadcasts we usually here the version with no lyrics though.
‘Augusta’ lyrics (original)
Well, it’s springtime in the valley
On Magnolia Lane
It’s the Augusta National
And the Master of the game
Who’ll wear that green coat
On Sunday afternoon
Who’ll walk that eighteenth fairway
Singin’ this tune
Oh, Augusta
Your dogwoods and pines
They play on my mind like a song
Oh, Augusta
It’s you that I love
It’s you that I miss when I’m gone
Well, it’s Watson and Byron Nelson
And Demaret, and Player, and Snead
And it’s Amen’s Corner
It’s Hogan’s perfect swing
It’s Sarazen’s double eagle
At the fifteenth In Thirty-Five
And the spirit of Clifford Roberts
That keeps it alive
Oh, Augusta
Your dogwoods and pines
They play on my mind like a song
Oh, Augusta
It’s you that I love
It’s you that I miss when I’m gone
It’s the legions of Arnie’s Army
And the Golden Bear’s throne
The wooden-shafted legend of Bobby Jones