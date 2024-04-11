Masters Leaderboard 2024: Latest Scores From Augusta National
Who will win the Green Jacket this year?
The 2024 Masters is here! Check out all of the latest scores from Augusta National with the Masters leaderboard:
Masters Leaderboard
Jon Rahm aims to be become the first man since Tiger Woods in 2002, and only the third golfer in history, to win back-to-back Masters titles.
The Spaniard edged out Brooks Koepka last year to capture the Green Jacket and win his second Major title. Rahm became the fourth Spaniard to win The Masters after the legendary Seve Ballesteros, Jose Maria Olazabal and Sergio Garcia.
The favorite for the Green Jacket this year is World No.1 Scottie Scheffler. The Texan won in 2022 and is in great form after wins at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship.
Other highly fancied players include Rahm and Koepka as well as Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele and Joaquin Niemann.
The Masters winners: last 10 champions
|2023
|Jon Rahm
|2022
|Scottie Scheffler
|2021
|Hideki Matsuyama
|2020
|Dustin Johnson
|2019
|Tiger Woods
|2018
|Patrick Reed
|2017
|Sergio Garcia
|2016
|Danny Willett
|2015
|Jordan Spieth
|2014
|Bubba Watson
Who has won The Masters the most times?
Jack Nicklaus holds the record for most Masters wins with six. Nicklaus is one clear of Tiger Woods, who has five victories at Augusta, with Arnold Palmer on four.
