The Best Caddie Nicknames On Tour... And How They Came About

Caddies at clubs traditionally had nicknames by which they were known. Some of the nicknames of the caddies at Augusta National have become famous as, for the first 48 years of the Masters, players were required to use the club's caddies.

Thus the world learned of Stovepipe (John Henry Gordon) who was caddying for Gene Sarazan when he played ‘the shot that was heard around the world’ at the 1935 Masters. This caddie got this nickname from the stovepipe hat he habitually wore.

President Eisenhower was an Augusta National club member and conferred a nickname on his regular caddie. After being involved in a knife fight, Willie Perteet was erroneously declared dead and sent to the morgue. His fellow caddies nicknamed him Dead Man. But Ike Eisenhower declared this too morbid, so changed it to "Cemetery".

Article continues below

But some of the regular caddies on the PGA Tour have earned nicknames as well...

Fluff – Mike Cowan

Many people believe his nickname comes from Cowan’s distinctive moustache. But it was given to him as this was the nickname of former pro golfer and broadcaster Steve Melnyk, who people thought Cowan looked like.

Fluff was Tiger Woods’ first caddie on tour, and Tiger won his first Major with Fluff in his bag, Woods fired Cowan, so it alleged, because he revealed in an interview what Woods paid him ($1,000 a week and bonuses up to 10 percent of Woods' winnings). Cowan then worked for Jim Furyk for 25 years, winning a Major with him.

Bambi – Ron Levin

As a 17-year-old caddie fresh on tour, he got his name due to his looks. He was on the bag when Todd Hamilton won the 2004 Open Championship.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Porno Dave – Dave Pacillo

He earned this nickname due to his thick handlebar moustache, which was reckoned to make him look like an actor in the adult entertainment industry. In his long career he has caddied for Jay Haas among others, and mentored some of the younger caddies. Known for his quiet, self-effacing nature, this earned him the ironic alternative nickname of Limelight.

Ten Page – John Eisenhart

Another long-serving caddie on tour, who also worked for Jay Haas for a spell, he had a reputation of writing long letters to friends and fellow caddies.

Squeaky – Jeff Medlin

Jeff Medlin with John Daly at the PGA Championship in 1991 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was the caddie’s high-pitched voice that lumbered him with this moniker. Medlin caddied for Nick Price in all of the Zimbabwean’s three Major victories. But his most famous win was at the 1991 PGA Championship, caddying for John Daly, an alternate who had not seen the course, let alone played a practice round on it.

As Nick Price had dropped out, Daly employed Price’s caddie, who he had never met. Medlin guided him round and Daly, who had never even won on tour, won the Major by three strokes.

Top Gun – Todd Blurch

After he clubbed his player wrong, resulting in his employer overshooting the green and “buzzing the TV tower”, Todd Blurch got this nickname. The film Top Gun has a scene where the hero buzzes the control tower.

Killer – Sam Foy

His career spanned over 45 years and included 36 victories on the PGA and Senior PGA Tours, including Hale Irwin’s one at the 1979 U.S. Open. He got his nickname as he was a former professional boxer, who claimed he once knocked out Sugar Ray Robinson in a sparring session.

Pepsi – Steven Hale

Steven Hale liked to consume a lot of this soft drink, but not to lug cans of it around the course in his pro’s bag. So he would go out early and leave cans of Pepsi around the course for later. He is, perhaps, less famous for working for Keegan Bradley at two Ryder Cups and in his win at the 2011 PGA Championship.

Bones – Jim Mackay

Phil Mickelson and Jim 'Bones' Mackay in 2017 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lanky, skinny Mackay got his nickname when Freddie Couples wanted to get his attention, but couldn’t remember his name so shouted out Bones. Mackay was on the bag of Phil Mickelson for 25 years, including for the first five of Lefty’s six Major wins.

Rollo – Ken Struckman

Struckman caddied for several decades on the PGA Tour including for Ben Crenshaw and Tom Kite. His nickname came from his resemblance to the character Rollo Larson in the 1970s TV sitcom Sanford and Son.

Bad Luck Chuck – Chuck Monestero

Those he caddied for had an unfortunate habit of getting injured in bizarre ways. For example, he was working for Mark McCumber when McCumber injured his hand opening a jar of mayonnaise, and when he injured his shoulder when putting on a rain jacket. David Love III’s caddie when he injured his finger in a car door? Yep, you guessed it: Bad Luck Chuck.