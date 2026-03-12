The Best Caddie Nicknames On Tour... And How They Came About
Caddies have acquired nicknames for a variety of reasons, and these can be as random as a single incident or comment
Caddies at clubs traditionally had nicknames by which they were known. Some of the nicknames of the caddies at Augusta National have become famous as, for the first 48 years of the Masters, players were required to use the club's caddies.
Thus the world learned of Stovepipe (John Henry Gordon) who was caddying for Gene Sarazan when he played ‘the shot that was heard around the world’ at the 1935 Masters. This caddie got this nickname from the stovepipe hat he habitually wore.
President Eisenhower was an Augusta National club member and conferred a nickname on his regular caddie. After being involved in a knife fight, Willie Perteet was erroneously declared dead and sent to the morgue. His fellow caddies nicknamed him Dead Man. But Ike Eisenhower declared this too morbid, so changed it to "Cemetery".Article continues below
But some of the regular caddies on the PGA Tour have earned nicknames as well...
Fluff – Mike Cowan
Many people believe his nickname comes from Cowan’s distinctive moustache. But it was given to him as this was the nickname of former pro golfer and broadcaster Steve Melnyk, who people thought Cowan looked like.
Fluff was Tiger Woods’ first caddie on tour, and Tiger won his first Major with Fluff in his bag, Woods fired Cowan, so it alleged, because he revealed in an interview what Woods paid him ($1,000 a week and bonuses up to 10 percent of Woods' winnings). Cowan then worked for Jim Furyk for 25 years, winning a Major with him.
Bambi – Ron Levin
As a 17-year-old caddie fresh on tour, he got his name due to his looks. He was on the bag when Todd Hamilton won the 2004 Open Championship.
Porno Dave – Dave Pacillo
He earned this nickname due to his thick handlebar moustache, which was reckoned to make him look like an actor in the adult entertainment industry. In his long career he has caddied for Jay Haas among others, and mentored some of the younger caddies. Known for his quiet, self-effacing nature, this earned him the ironic alternative nickname of Limelight.
Ten Page – John Eisenhart
Another long-serving caddie on tour, who also worked for Jay Haas for a spell, he had a reputation of writing long letters to friends and fellow caddies.
Squeaky – Jeff Medlin
It was the caddie’s high-pitched voice that lumbered him with this moniker. Medlin caddied for Nick Price in all of the Zimbabwean’s three Major victories. But his most famous win was at the 1991 PGA Championship, caddying for John Daly, an alternate who had not seen the course, let alone played a practice round on it.
As Nick Price had dropped out, Daly employed Price’s caddie, who he had never met. Medlin guided him round and Daly, who had never even won on tour, won the Major by three strokes.
Top Gun – Todd Blurch
After he clubbed his player wrong, resulting in his employer overshooting the green and “buzzing the TV tower”, Todd Blurch got this nickname. The film Top Gun has a scene where the hero buzzes the control tower.
Killer – Sam Foy
His career spanned over 45 years and included 36 victories on the PGA and Senior PGA Tours, including Hale Irwin’s one at the 1979 U.S. Open. He got his nickname as he was a former professional boxer, who claimed he once knocked out Sugar Ray Robinson in a sparring session.
Pepsi – Steven Hale
Steven Hale liked to consume a lot of this soft drink, but not to lug cans of it around the course in his pro’s bag. So he would go out early and leave cans of Pepsi around the course for later. He is, perhaps, less famous for working for Keegan Bradley at two Ryder Cups and in his win at the 2011 PGA Championship.
Bones – Jim Mackay
Lanky, skinny Mackay got his nickname when Freddie Couples wanted to get his attention, but couldn’t remember his name so shouted out Bones. Mackay was on the bag of Phil Mickelson for 25 years, including for the first five of Lefty’s six Major wins.
Rollo – Ken Struckman
Struckman caddied for several decades on the PGA Tour including for Ben Crenshaw and Tom Kite. His nickname came from his resemblance to the character Rollo Larson in the 1970s TV sitcom Sanford and Son.
Bad Luck Chuck – Chuck Monestero
Those he caddied for had an unfortunate habit of getting injured in bizarre ways. For example, he was working for Mark McCumber when McCumber injured his hand opening a jar of mayonnaise, and when he injured his shoulder when putting on a rain jacket. David Love III’s caddie when he injured his finger in a car door? Yep, you guessed it: Bad Luck Chuck.
