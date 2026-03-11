If you were to name bucket list courses, chances are TPC Sawgrass would be high-up on that list.

Not only have the best players in the world won around its layout, but The Players Championship venue possesses some of the best and iconic golf holes in our sport.

TPC Sawgrass poses one of the most famous closing stretches in golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

Being a public course, it is open to us regular Joes, provided you can cough up the green fee, so you or I could go to the Ponte Vedra Beach course and put a handicap card in.

Article continues below

Despite being an incredibly tough layout, the world's best can make it look easy. Greg Norman, for example, holds the tournament record at 24-under-par, while a single-digit under-par score hasn't won The Players Championship since Sergio Garcia in 2008.

The course has produced highs, and it's produced lows, and all of this has led us to the question, what would an average golfer shoot at TPC Sawgrass? Well, after speaking to the USGA, the governing body for handicaps, we have come up with the answer.

Norman fired rounds of 63, 67, 67 and 67 to win by four strokes and set the tournament record in 1994 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Digging into their archives, the USGA were able to give us a breakdown for those who hold a handicap index of 0.0, 5.0, 10.0, 15.0 and 20.0, with each teeing block also included.

To begin with, the Course Handicap is worked out by the formula: Handicap Index x (Slope Rating / 113) + (Course Rating - par).

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That's not all, as players can determine their "Target Score" (the score they’d achieve if they play to their handicap) by adding together the Course Handicap + par of the tees being played.

A breakdown for each Course Handicap and teeing block at TPC Sawgrass is noted below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally The Players (7,352 Yards) Handicap Index Slope Rating Standard Slope Course Rating Par Course Handicap 0.0 155 113 76.8 72 5 5.0 155 113 76.8 72 12 10.0 155 113 76.8 72 19 15.0 155 113 76.8 72 25 20.0 155 113 76.8 72 32

Swipe to scroll horizontally Blue (6,661 Yards) Handicap Index Slope Rating Standard Slope Course Rating Par Course Handicap 0.0 148 113 73.9 72 2 5.0 148 113 73.9 72 8 10.0 148 113 73.9 72 15 15.0 148 113 73.9 72 22 20.0 148 113 73.9 72 28

Swipe to scroll horizontally Blue / White (6,347 Yards) Handicap Index Slope Rating Standard Slope Course Rating Par Course Handicap 0.0 144 113 72.3 72 0 5.0 144 113 72.3 72 7 10.0 144 113 72.3 72 13 15.0 144 113 72.3 72 19 20.0 144 113 72.3 72 26

Swipe to scroll horizontally White (6,018 Yards) Handicap Index Slope Rating Standard Slope Course Rating Par Course Handicap 0.0 138 113 70.8 72 +1 5.0 138 113 70.8 72 5 10.0 138 113 70.8 72 11 15.0 138 113 70.8 72 17 20.0 138 113 70.8 72 23

Swipe to scroll horizontally White / Green (5,448 Yards) Handicap Index Slope Rating Standard Slope Course Rating Par Course Handicap 0.0 126 113 68.1 72 +4 5.0 126 113 68.1 72 2 10.0 126 113 68.1 72 7 15.0 126 113 68.1 72 13 20.0 126 113 68.1 72 18

All of this leads to the question, what would an average golfer shoot at TPC Sawgrass?

Well, according to the USGA, a player typically plays to their Handicap 20-25% of the time and scores anywhere between two-to-five strokes higher, on average, in most rounds.

Using this principle, it is believed that a 20.0 Handicap Index golfer, playing from The Players tees, would shoot a 104 (or better) about 20-25% of the time, and most rounds would be in the 106-109 range.

Obviously, this doesn't account for the condition of the course and, ahead of The Players Championship in 2026, conditions are set to be firm and fast, which could make scores slightly lower than what we've seen previously.

The 18th at TPC Sawgrass is one of the hardest finishing holes in golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you were a scratch golfer, it's predicted that you'll shoot a score of 77 around 20-25% of the time, while it's more realistic that your rounds will fall around the 79-82 mark.

For those on the verge of single figures, playing off a handicap of around 10, an 84 will be fired 20-25% of the time, with the average score more likely to be in the high 80s and low 90s.

To give an idea of what an average golfer would shoot, we can look at the Creator Classic that was played in 2025, where 10 content creators of various standards played the 10th to 17th at TPC Sawgrass.

Fat Perez from Bob Does Sports, who holds a handicap around the scratch mark, was four-over-par through eight holes, while Trent Ryan from Barstool Sports, who plays off around 18, was 29-over-par through his eight hole stretch.

Tournament winner, Grant Horvat, was one of two content creators to finish one-over-par. Horvat's handicap is plus-three, while George Bryan, who is a professional and doesn't possess a handicap, would be reportedly around plus-five to plus-six.