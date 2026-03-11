What Would An Average Golfer Shoot At TPC Sawgrass?
We've always wondered what we'd shoot at the most iconic golf courses and, thanks to figures from the USGA, we're able to work out what we might score at TPC Sawgrass
If you were to name bucket list courses, chances are TPC Sawgrass would be high-up on that list.
Not only have the best players in the world won around its layout, but The Players Championship venue possesses some of the best and iconic golf holes in our sport.
Being a public course, it is open to us regular Joes, provided you can cough up the green fee, so you or I could go to the Ponte Vedra Beach course and put a handicap card in.Article continues below
Despite being an incredibly tough layout, the world's best can make it look easy. Greg Norman, for example, holds the tournament record at 24-under-par, while a single-digit under-par score hasn't won The Players Championship since Sergio Garcia in 2008.
The course has produced highs, and it's produced lows, and all of this has led us to the question, what would an average golfer shoot at TPC Sawgrass? Well, after speaking to the USGA, the governing body for handicaps, we have come up with the answer.
Digging into their archives, the USGA were able to give us a breakdown for those who hold a handicap index of 0.0, 5.0, 10.0, 15.0 and 20.0, with each teeing block also included.
To begin with, the Course Handicap is worked out by the formula: Handicap Index x (Slope Rating / 113) + (Course Rating - par).
That's not all, as players can determine their "Target Score" (the score they’d achieve if they play to their handicap) by adding together the Course Handicap + par of the tees being played.
A breakdown for each Course Handicap and teeing block at TPC Sawgrass is noted below.
Handicap Index
Slope Rating
Standard Slope
Course Rating
Par
Course Handicap
0.0
155
113
76.8
72
5
5.0
155
113
76.8
72
12
10.0
155
113
76.8
72
19
15.0
155
113
76.8
72
25
20.0
155
113
76.8
72
32
Handicap Index
Slope Rating
Standard Slope
Course Rating
Par
Course Handicap
0.0
148
113
73.9
72
2
5.0
148
113
73.9
72
8
10.0
148
113
73.9
72
15
15.0
148
113
73.9
72
22
20.0
148
113
73.9
72
28
Handicap Index
Slope Rating
Standard Slope
Course Rating
Par
Course Handicap
0.0
144
113
72.3
72
0
5.0
144
113
72.3
72
7
10.0
144
113
72.3
72
13
15.0
144
113
72.3
72
19
20.0
144
113
72.3
72
26
Handicap Index
Slope Rating
Standard Slope
Course Rating
Par
Course Handicap
0.0
138
113
70.8
72
+1
5.0
138
113
70.8
72
5
10.0
138
113
70.8
72
11
15.0
138
113
70.8
72
17
20.0
138
113
70.8
72
23
Handicap Index
Slope Rating
Standard Slope
Course Rating
Par
Course Handicap
0.0
126
113
68.1
72
+4
5.0
126
113
68.1
72
2
10.0
126
113
68.1
72
7
15.0
126
113
68.1
72
13
20.0
126
113
68.1
72
18
All of this leads to the question, what would an average golfer shoot at TPC Sawgrass?
Well, according to the USGA, a player typically plays to their Handicap 20-25% of the time and scores anywhere between two-to-five strokes higher, on average, in most rounds.
Using this principle, it is believed that a 20.0 Handicap Index golfer, playing from The Players tees, would shoot a 104 (or better) about 20-25% of the time, and most rounds would be in the 106-109 range.
Obviously, this doesn't account for the condition of the course and, ahead of The Players Championship in 2026, conditions are set to be firm and fast, which could make scores slightly lower than what we've seen previously.
If you were a scratch golfer, it's predicted that you'll shoot a score of 77 around 20-25% of the time, while it's more realistic that your rounds will fall around the 79-82 mark.
For those on the verge of single figures, playing off a handicap of around 10, an 84 will be fired 20-25% of the time, with the average score more likely to be in the high 80s and low 90s.
To give an idea of what an average golfer would shoot, we can look at the Creator Classic that was played in 2025, where 10 content creators of various standards played the 10th to 17th at TPC Sawgrass.
Fat Perez from Bob Does Sports, who holds a handicap around the scratch mark, was four-over-par through eight holes, while Trent Ryan from Barstool Sports, who plays off around 18, was 29-over-par through his eight hole stretch.
Tournament winner, Grant Horvat, was one of two content creators to finish one-over-par. Horvat's handicap is plus-three, while George Bryan, who is a professional and doesn't possess a handicap, would be reportedly around plus-five to plus-six.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
