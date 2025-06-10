How Favored Is Scottie Scheffler To Win The US Open? These Odds Haven’t Been Seen In 16 Years
Scottie Scheffler is in brilliant form, and that’s reflected in him being given the shortest odds to win the US Open since Tiger Woods 16 years ago
A few weeks ago, the man of the moment was undoubtedly Rory McIlroy following the completion of his career Grand Slam at The Masters.
That led to some discussion over whether he could claim all four Majors this year, with odds of +7500 (75/1) quoted in the build-up to the PGA Championship. However, by that point, the player who dominated 2024, Scottie Scheffler, had begun to click into gear.
Scheffler was still looking for his first victory of the season when he left Augusta National having finished fourth, but he sent out a strong warning sign to his rivals less than a month later with an eight-shot win at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
Two weeks later, he was at it again, this time claiming his third Major title and first in the PGA Championship before his third win in less than a month came at the Memorial Tournament.
Because of that, it is no surprise that he is the favorite to win the US Open at Oakmont, and just how fancied he is to claim the trophy can be found in his betting odds, which are the shortest since Tiger Woods in 2009.
Per betting odds comparison site Oddschecker, Scheffler is currently priced at just +275 (11/4) to win the title, with Woods’ odds of +175 (7/4) 16 years ago the last time a player’s odds were so short ahead of the tournament.
Meanwhile, 7.3% of all Oddschecker bets on the tournament in the last seven days are backing Scheffler for the win, although that is down on the 14.9% of bets he attracted last year, before he eventually placed T41 as Bryson DeChambeau claimed the title.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The bad news for Scheffler is that his failure to win a year ago despite pre-tournament odds of +290 (29/10) was not a one-off, with no favorite since Woods in 2008 lifting the trophy. Despite Woods’ short odds a year later, he could only manage T6 at Bethpage Black as Lucas Glover took the title.
Oddschecker’s Leon Blackman explained bookies have had little choice but to make Scheffler favorite given his stunning recent form. He said: “Ahead of the US Open this week, bookmakers in the UK are protecting themselves for a signature Scottie Scheffler performance.
"Winning three of his last four starts has given oddsmakers no choice but to price Scheffer similarly to prime Tiger at under 3/1. Scheffler backers will be hoping he can break the 17-year hoodoo of betting favourites being unable to win the US Open.”
As for McIlroy, who missed the cut at last week’s RBC Canadian Open as his sluggish form since his Masters win continued, he’s only Oddschecker’s eighth most popular bet to win his first US Open title since 2011. DeChambeau is priced at +700 (7/1), the third most popular bet in the days ahead of the tournament.
Behind Scheffler, the player attracting most bets to win is Ludvig Aberg, attracting 6.4% over the last seven days, as customers see value in his odds of +2500 (25/1) as he seeks his maiden Major title.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
My 16 Favorite Father's Day Gift Ideas From PGA TOUR Superstore
From clubs and the latest tech to golf balls deals and a movie-themed driver headcover, I've picked my 16 favorite gift ideas ahead of Father's Day to make you hunt for the right gift that bit easier.
-
The Unique Rule In Place On Oakmont’s Ninth Green This Week At The US Open
Tuning in to the US Open, you'll notice that the ninth green at Oakmont has two uses. It's not just the green for the final hole of the front nine, but also the practice putting green for players in the field
-
The Unique Rule In Place On Oakmont’s Ninth Green This Week At The US Open
Tuning in to the US Open, you'll notice that the ninth green at Oakmont has two uses. It's not just the green for the final hole of the front nine, but also the practice putting green for players in the field
-
Jon Rahm Gives Honest Assessment On LIV Golf Record
The former US Open champion has been in good form on LIV Golf, but accepts it's easier to finish higher up in smaller fields
-
US Open Tee Times 2025: Rounds One And Two
The world's best players gather for the third Major of the year at Oakmont - here are the tee times and groupings for the first two rounds
-
Why There's Absolutely Nothing Wrong About A 300-Yard Par 3 In The US Open
The 289-yard par-3 8th at Oakmont has divided opinion. Really, what's all the fuss about?
-
Rory McIlroy Changes Driver Again Ahead Of US Open
After claiming he would be doing some driver testing following the RBC Canadian Open last week, McIlroy was spotted using his faithful TaylorMade Qi10 driver during a practice round at Oakmont
-
‘You Can Kind Of Look Pretty Stupid Pretty Fast’ - What Big Names Are Saying About Brutal Oakmont US Open Test
Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson have had their say on the brutal challenge awaiting the players in the US Open
-
'The Rough Is Ankle-Deep, You're Lucky To See Your Shoes Let Alone Your Golf Ball' - Wayne Riley's US Open Picks And Insight Into What It Takes To Win At Oakmont
Wayne Riley is expecting another big week from the World No.1 - but he also has a few interesting fancies at much bigger prices
-
'They Are Finally Cutting The Rough But, It's Still Unplayable' - Watch As Oakmont Greenkeepers Cut Back The Rough In Lead Up To US Open
Oakmont Country Club hosts the 125th US Open this week, however its rough is taking all the headlines prior to the tournament