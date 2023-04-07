Sam Bennett What's In The Bag?

Sam Bennett (opens in new tab) won the 2022 U.S. Amateur Championship. His path to victory was one of the most bruising in championship history if one goes by the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Bennett took down #13, 27, 10, 9, and 8 before holding off #70 Ben Carr with a 1-up victory on the 36th hole at Ridgewood Country Club in New Jersey. Let's take a look inside his bag.

Sam Bennett What's In The Bag?

Driver

Ping G430 LST

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We believe Bennett uses a lot of Ping golf clubs at the moment starting with the G430 driver which we believe is the LST head. He had been using the G410 Plus for a while but in 2023 the newer model went in the bag. His model has around 10.5 degrees and is fitted with a Mitsubishi Diamana 70 TX shaft. The primary difference between the LST and the other two models is that the low spin version of the new driver is the only one that features a carbon crown.

In testing, we saw an increase in ball speed and a reduction in spin. Certainly the ball speed was up there with the fastest we've tested of the 2023 range of drivers and, as a result of this, it delivered a strong flight and plenty of distance.

Read our full Ping G430 LST Driver Review (opens in new tab)

Fairway wood

Ping G425 Max

(Image credit: Future)

He does however use the older G425 Max fairway wood as his three-wood. We believe it has around 14.5 degrees of loft and is fitted with a Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 75 TX shaft. Earning a spot in our Editor's Choice Awards for 2022 (opens in new tab), the G425 Max includes an adjustable hosel with eight settings. This allows you to change both the loft and lie, meaning you can tweak the G425 to more precise specifications. We liked this and we also liked the forgiveness and consistency on offer.

Read our full Ping G425 Max Fairway Wood Review (opens in new tab)

Today's best Ping G425 Max Fairway Wood deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Hybrid

Ping G425

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Next up instead of another fairway wood he uses. Ping G425 hybrid which he seems to trust and use a lot. This has 19 degrees of loft with an Aldila Tour Blue TX shaft. In testing we thought this club was very forgiving, surprisingly long and actually gave a good option from a variety of lies as well.

Read our full Ping G425 Hybrid Review (opens in new tab)

Today's best Ping G425 Hybrid deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Irons

Ping iBlade

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We are yet to confirm the exact specifications of his iron setup but we do know the model he uses, Ping iBlades. This is a move away from the set of Ping Blueprints he had in the bag for a while. Perhaps the move to the iBlade offers a touch more forgiveness when compared to the pure muscleback design of the Blueprint iron.

Wedges

Ping Glide Forged Pro

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Next up he carries three Ping Glide Forged Pro wedges with 50-10S, 56-10S, 60-10S degrees of loft and all of them are fitted with KBS Tour 130 X shafts. The tour-inspired, high-spinning design is offered in two grind profiles and multiple loft options to fit players who rely on precision and control to shoot lower scores. The smaller heel-to-toe head, which is forged from 8620 carbon steel, creates a captured look at the address, giving players the confidence to manipulate the head to help execute any shot they are facing.

Read our full Ping Glide Forged Pro Wedge Review (opens in new tab)

Today's best Ping Glide Forged Pro Wedge deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Putter

Ping PLD Prototype

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His final club in the bag is a Ping PLD Prototype and it has a mallet design. This model of putter is very similar in head-shape to Ping's DS72 but it is slightly different in the neck and overall shape. His model looks to be a Tour prototype and has a kind of rust finish.

Shoes

adidas Tour 360 22

(Image credit: Future)

We do not know which ball he uses but we do know he uses adidas Tour 360 22 golf shoes, which are some of the best on the market. A five-star model in our testing, the Tour360 22 golf shoe is a triumph in comfort, style and stability. A golf shoe that can be worn all day and all-year round, providing grip and control when you're swinging and comfort in between shots.

Read our full adidas Tour360 22 Golf Shoe Review (opens in new tab)

Sam Bennett WITB: Full Specs

Driver: Ping G430 LST (10.5 degrees) with Mitsubishi Diamana 70 TX shaft

3-wood: Ping G425 Max (14.5 degrees) with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 75 TX shaft

Hybrid: Ping G425 (19 degrees) with Aldila Tour Blue TX shaft

Irons: Ping iBlade

Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro (50-10S, 56-10S, 60-10S) all with KBS Tour 130 X shafts

Putter: Ping PLD Prototype

Shoes: adidas Tour 360 22