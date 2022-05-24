Ping G425 Max Fairway Wood Review
Check out our verdict on the Ping G425 Max Fairway wood, featured in our Editors Choice product list for 2022.
The G425 is a excellent fairway wood that helps give greater confidence to golfers lacking consistency from 250 yards out. This club is designed to enhance performance and help players hit more consistent shots but does not sacrifice ball speeds and distance thanks to its new ‘Maraging Steel Facewrap’ clubface technology.
Extremely forgiving
Provides consistently high ball speeds
Very well designed club
Comes with Arccos smart grips
Experienced golfers may struggle to shape their shots with this club
Ping G425 Max Fairway Wood Review
Ping’s fairway wood offerings have impressed us in recent years, with the 2019 release of the G410 fairway woods showing that the brand is one of the best at producing clubs that help improve performance. But it seems Ping has not been resting on their laurels, having recently introduced the G425 Max fairway woods to the market. The G425 is designed to give golfers greater confidence over the ball from 250 yards out and contains several updates that make this a very easy to use fairway wood that does not sacrifice ball speeds off its face.
On testing, we found that less than ideal shots hit from low on its clubface still traveled reasonable distances. That is due to the club’s low center of gravity, which is created by the addition of a tungsten weight found at the rear of the club. Ping claims that this weight's positioning helps boost the G425’s MOI, keeping its face square through impact, thereby improving its forgiveness. But while many clubs might sacrifice ball speed and distance for enhanced consistency, we found the G425 balances those both well, with our tests showing that we were also able to produce high speeds on the ball.
That is down to the addition of what Ping is calling their ‘Maraging Steel Facewrap’ clubface technology, which increases ball speeds across the face by up to 1.5mph. It also increases the size of the club’s sweet spot, meaning that any shots we struck just off-center still performed well in the air and traveled good distances. But as this is an excellent golf club for mid-range and high handicappers, the lower center of gravity on the clubhead means that more experienced golfers may find it a little harder to shape the flight of the ball.
You’ll also notice that Ping has removed the Turbulator mounds that were once seen on the top of the G410 clubhead and were designed to improve the club’s aerodynamics as it came down through impact. Instead, they have replaced them with a simple three-dot pattern on the G425, which was a great addition that helped improve the consistency of our ball striking, enabling us to line the ball up in the center of the clubface and strike sweetly through the shot.
Ping has also outdone itself in the design of this club, which has a very sleek aesthetic, thanks to its black and silver finish. But perhaps one of the best features of the G425 Max is that its grips all come with built-in Arccos Caddie smart sensors for shot tracking and game analysis. If you subscribe to Arccos and buy a Ping fairway wood, you are also entitled to claim 14 free Arccos screw-in sensors for the rest of your bag, which would typically cost upwards of $200. This is another fantastic benefit that the G425 fairway woods deliver, giving golfers of all abilities access to the tour-quality game-improvement systems that Arccos Caddie provides. Overall the G425 is one of the best fairway woods on the market, and for that reason, it features in our list of the best fairway woods (opens in new tab) currently on the market.
Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. Being regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy, Ed now uses his background, having written extensively on golf gear in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.
He graduated with a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool in 2017 and is currently in the process of obtaining his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association.
Ed has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including a British and Irish Lion, ATP Tour tennis players, and a Premier League football manager. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and is also a massive Australian rules football fan.
When he’s not watching the AFL or the golf in his spare time, you’ll likely find him heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs in Surrey, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club.
