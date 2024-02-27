Nick Dunlap What's In The Bag?
Nick Dunlap became the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour since Phil Mickelson in 1991 when he triumphed at the 2024 American Express. The win catapulted him into the spotlight and he quickly turned pro just a few weeks after to become a full member of the PGA Tour.
Driver
What Driver Does Nick Dunlap Use?
Nick Dunlap is currently using the TaylorMade Qi10 LS driver in a 9 degree head. He has this fitted to a Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 60 TX shaft.
Introduced at the start of 2024, the Qi10 LS is the lowest spinning driver in TaylorMade's newest family of drivers. It features a much smaller head profile than the other drivers in the range and also feature an adjustable front weight to help keep spin down.
Fairway Wood
What Fairway Wood Does Nick Dunlap Use?
Dunlap carries just one fairway wood in the bag, the Ping G425 LST set at its stated 14.5 degrees of loft. He has this fitted into a Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 85 TX shaft.
Introduced in 2021, the G425 family of fairway woods has been superseded by the G430 range as the latest model. Considering its age, this is likely a personal favorite of Dunlap who seems reluctant to move into a newer model just yet.
Irons
What Irons Does Nick Dunlap Use?
Dunlap has two different irons in his bag. Firstly, he carries a Srixon ZX utility iron with a Project X HZRDUS Black 105 6.5 fitted to it. This is the 3-iron in his bag.
From 4-iron down to 9-iron, Dunlap uses the TaylorMade P7MC irons with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts fitted. These irons were updated at the end of 2022 and offer elite ball strikers the ability to be creative with their shot making while providing a soft feel from a forged head. The P7MC is TaylorMade's most played iron on Tour, with some pros opting to combo it with the P7MB iron, a decision Dunlap hasn't taken. He uses Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord grips across all of his clubs.
Wedges
What Wedges Does Nick Dunlap Use?
Nick Dunlap currently uses two different model of TaylorMade wedge. For his 48°, he's using a TaylorMade MG3 wedge while in his 52°, 56° and 60° he's using the TaylorMade MG4 wedge. Both are fitted with a True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft.
Carrying four specialist wedges isn't as unique to tour players as it is amateur golfers, most of whom opt to play their pitching wedge as part of their iron set. Here, Dunlap has opted to use the MG3 48° as his pitching wedge, with the MG4 as his gap wedge, sand wedge and lob wedge.
Putter
What putter does Nick Dunlap use?
Dunlap is currently using an Odyssey O-Works #7 Tank putter with a Winn grip. Arriving in its initial form in 2017, this O-Works putter is the oldest club in Dunlap's bag by age.
From images, a lot of lead tape has been added to the sole of the head to add some weight to it, while the black Winn grip he has attached to it has a wider, flatter edge to it that the standard grip that would've come with this putter.
Golf Ball
What golf ball does Nick Dunlap use?
Dunlap plays with the latest version of the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball.
Apparel/Shoes
What Shoes Does Nick Dunlap Wear?
Dunlap wears adidas clothing and shoes and he moved into the new adidas Tour360 24 shoe at the start of the year, favoring the all-white colorway. Released to the public in February 2024, the newest iteration of the Tour360 has been well received on the various global tours, with adidas athletes and non-paid players alike deciding to wear the shoe for the 2024 season.
Nick Dunlap WITB: Full Specs
Nick Dunlap WITB: Full Specs
Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 LS, 9° loft with a Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 60 TX shaft
Fairway Wood: Ping G425 LST, 14.5° with a Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 85 TX shaft
Irons: Srixon ZX Utility Iron with a Project X HZRDUS Black 105 6.5 shaft, TaylorMade P7MC (4-9) with a True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: TaylorMade MG3 48°, TaylorMade MG4 52°, 56° and 60° all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft
Putter: Odyssey O-Works #7 Tank putter with Winn grip
Golf ball: Titleist Pro V1
Apparel & Shoes: adidas
