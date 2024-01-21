Which Amateurs Have Won On The PGA Tour?
Currently, just seven amateurs have won on the PGA Tour, with Phil Mickelson being the most recent in 1991
The magic thing about professional golf is that any player in the field can win the tournament. Throughout time, there have been a number of victories that have caught fans off guard, with some of them involving amateur players.
Back at The Open in 2015, amateur Paul Dunne almost did the unthinkable as he almost picked up the Claret Jug. However, the Irishman came up just short on the final day, as Zach Johnson claimed a second Major scalp.
As of writing, just seven players have ever won a PGA Tour event whilst holding amateur status and, below, we have taken a look at the most recent, with the last amateur winner on the PGA Tour coming back in 1991!
Phil Mickelson - 1991 Northern Telecom Open
The most notable example, and the last amateur winner on the PGA Tour, was Phil Mickelson's victory in 1991 at the Northern Telecom Open, an event that is no longer played on the PGA Tour. At the time, Lefty was just 20 years old and a junior on the Arizona State University golf team.
Going into the final round, the now six-time Major winner held a one-shot lead and looked on-course to cause a huge shock! Mickelson though would triple-bogey the 14th to fall three back but his finish gave viewers around the world a taste of what was to come, with the American birdieing two of his final three holes which, in turn with leader Tom Purtzer making double bogey, gave Mickelson a one-shot win over Bob Tway and Purtzer.
Speaking that week, Mickelson stated: "I'm having a lot of fun. There's really no money at stake for me, just pride. I feel like I'm ready, but I'm scared because I've never been here before."
Scott Verplank - 1985 Western Open
Having attended Oklahoma State University, Verplank enjoyed a hugely successful amateur career that included being a member of the 1983 NCAA Championship winning team, as well as winning the 1984 US Amateur and the individual NCAA title in 1986.
His standout though, arguably, during that time, came at the 1985 Western Open when, after firing a final round 74, he defeated Jim Thorpe at the second playoff hole to pick up his first PGA Tour title and become the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour in 29 years.
Along with the victory, the Dallas native was also the low amateur at the 1985 US Open and turned professional afterwards, picking up five wins on the PGA Tour. Even more amazingly, there is a 22-year gap between his first PGA Tour win in 1985 and his last in 2007, the EDS Byron Nelson Championship.
Doug Sanders - 1956 Canadian Open
The man who infamously missed a two-foot putt that would have given him victory at the The Open in 1970 at St Andrews, won his first PGA Tour event as an amateur in the 1956 Canadian Open.
Growing up, Sanders accepted an athletic scholarship to the University of Florida and played for the University side. He featured for just one year and his team won the Southeastern Conference (SEC) championship. Shortly after his PGA Tour victory, he turned professional, picking up 20 wins on the Tour, alongside four Major runner-up finishes.
Gene Littler - 1954 San Diego Open
Gene Littler has done it all in the game. Not only is he a World Golf Hall of Fame member, but a US Open winner and 29-time PGA Tour victor in a career that spanned decades.
Winning the 1953 US Amateur, the Navy veteran picked up his first PGA Tour title, as an amateur, the year after, with Littler firing a 14-under tournament total to claim a commanding four-shot victory over Dutch Harrison. Turning professional not long after, he picked up four PGA Tour wins in 1955, including three in five months - LA Open, Phoenix Open, Tournament of Champions.
Frank Stranahan - 1945 Durham War Bond Tournament & 1948 Miami Open
Nobody won more PGA Tour events as an amateur than Frank Stranahan, who did it twice in 1945 and 1948. His first came at the Durham War Bond Tournament, an event that was played three times from 1944 to 1945.
Three years later, he would record a win at the Miami Open, an event which has also been won by the likes of Sam Snead and Byron Nelson. Known as the "Toledo Strongman" because he was also a powerlifting champion, Stranahan was a three-time member of the US Walker Cup team.
Fred Haas - 1945 Memphis Invitational
Not only was Haas' first PGA Tour a historic one, given he was the second amateur to win on the PGA Tour, but his victory broke Byron Nelson's record streak of 11 straight victories to an end (Nelson finished 4th).
Cary Middlehoff - 1945 North and South Open
The first amateur to win a tournament on the PGA Tour was Cary Middlecoff, who won the North and South Open in 1945. Prior to his victory, the American entered the United States Army Dental Corps during World War II.
Turning pro in 1947, Middlecoff won 39 PGA Tour tournaments, including the Masters in 1955, and the 1949 and 1956 US Opens. In 1986, Middlecoff was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame and died of heart disease in 1998.
