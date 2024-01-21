The American Express LIVE: 20-Year-Old Amateur Nick Dunlap Makes Under Par Start In Final Round And Maintains His Three-Shot Lead

Refresh

Double bogey for Dunlap This has opened things up at the top of the leaderboard. Dunlap hit his tee shot into water on the 7th, but Burns snaffles a birdie. They are now the co-leaders. Dunlap's three-shot lead gone on one hole.

Past venues La Quinta Country Club has long been used for this tournament, making it debut in 1964 and barely missing a year since. However the other two courses are more recent additions to the rotation. In all 13 courses have been used over the years, the others beings PGA West Palmer Course (25 times) PGA West Nicklaus Private Course (7), SilverRock Resort (4) Bermuda Dunes (49), Classic Club (3), Indian Wells Country Club Classic Course (46), Tamarisk Country Club (19), Indian Ridge Country Club Grove Course (3), Eldorado Country Club (17), Thunderbird Country Club (3). Unsurprisingly many of these courses feature in our guide to the best golf courses in Palm Springs.

Final group provides a bit of variety on the par-5 5th Dunlap misses the fairway off the tee, and so has to play his third shot as the approach, but it is dead on and a simple putt for a birdie follows. Burns has an eagle putt from the back of the green, but it sneaks past and so he has to settle for birdie and remains 3 shots off the lead. Thomas drowns his approach shot but rescues par. But JT is now 5 shots off the lead.

Same tournament, different name If you are wondering why Duval’s scorecard said ‘Bob Hope Chrysler Classic’ on it, this is because this tournament has had several different names during its history. It was founded 1960 as The Palm Springs Golf Classic, and renamed the Bob Hope Desert Classic in 1965 and then then Bob Hope Chrysler Classic in 1986. In 2009 it became the Bob Hope Classic, then in 2012 it became the Humana Challenge, in 2016 the CareerBuilder Challenge and in 2019 it was simply called the Desert Classic. Since 2020 it has been the American Express Championship.

Bezuidenhout up to joint second He has made birdie on the par-5 5th. It's his third birdie of the round.

Pars all round for leader on 4th hole So far so good for Dunlap. He is maintaining his lead on the second and third--placed golfers.

Twenty-five years ago at this tournament PGA history was made Nick Dunlap missed out by a shot yesterday in becoming only the 13th man to record a sub-60 round on the PGA Tour. This tournament has already seen a 59 carded. It was 25 years ago. David Duval shot a final day 59 to win this tournament. It was only the third time someone had made 59 on the PGA Tour, but Duval was the first to shoot 59 in the final round. Al Geiberger had carded a second round 59 in the 1977 Memphis Classic and Chip Beck a third-round 59 in 1991 Las Vegas Invitational. Such a score may suggest that Duval holed some long putts, maybe had a chip in or two. But no. He didn’t sink a single putt of over 10ft. But then he rarely needed to. His approach play was fantastic – he hit half of his approach shots to within 5ft. Only three approaches ended more than 20ft away, and he was on 17 of the greens in regulation. This was part of a purple patch for Duval. He had started 1999 by winning The Sentry by nine shots and the American Express by a single shot. He was 52 under par in his first nine rounds of the year (The American Express was a 90-hole event in those days). When he won the Players Championship in March he went to number one in the world. When he won the Bell South Classic the following week it meant he has won 11 of his most recent 34 tournaments since his debut tour win in October 1997. But Duval was to win only twice more on the PGA Tour – but one of them was the Open Championship in 2001. All of his 13 tour wins came in a 33-month stretch, Duval is one of 11 golfers to have carded a 59 on the PGA Tour, the most recent of whom was Scottie Scheffler in the 2020 FedExCup playoffs. But Jim Furyk hold the lowest round, with a 58 in the final round of the 2016 Travelers Championship. Furyk only came T5 in this event. Indeed of the dozen golfers who have made sub-60 rounds on the PGA Tour, only five actually won the tournament. (Image credit: PGA Tour)

Pars all round on 3rd for leaders None of the group has got a putt to drop yet. They've not putted badly, just nothing has gone in.

Wondering who Nick Dunlap is? If so, you are probably not the only one. My colleague Jonny Leighfield has put together a handy guide 18 Things You Didn't Know About Nick Dunlap

Final group all record pars on the 2nd hole Dunlap's birdie putt lacked conviction perhaps but he has made an assured start to the final round.

Griffin rising Ben Griffin has climbed seven places to T5 after he chipped in for eagle on the 5th having made birdie on the 4th hole.

Many Happy Returns To Jack Nicklaus, who is 84 today. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The final group has played the 1st hole With Dunlap in this group are Sam Burns and Justin Thomas. All three made par.

What happen to the prize money and FedEx Cup points if amateur Dunlap wins? The prize money is for professionals only, so the 1st prize is not technically for the winner of an event but for the professional who does the best - and normally of course they are the same thing. So wherever Dunlap finishes, he is just ignored in the allocation of prize money. Thus, if he wins, the 2nd place person would win the 1st money prize; if Dunlap comes 4th, then 5th gets the 4th money, and 6th the 5th money and so on. FedEx Cup points are different however. The 500pts for winning are only awarded to someone who actually wins, and so on down the field.

What’s up for grabs Purse: $8.4 million

Winners Share: $1.512 million

FedEx Cup Points: 500

The format The first three days involved players playing a round at each of three courses – La Quinta Country Club and Pete Dye Stadium Course and Nicklaus Tournament Course which are both at PGA West – and then a cut was made. The final round is now being played over the Pete Dye Stadium Course.