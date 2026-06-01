Russell Henley Charles Schwab Challenge Winning WITB: Prototype Scotty Cameron Putter And Seven-Year-Old Irons Feature

On a thrilling final day at the Charles Schwab Challenge, it was Russell Henley who defeated Eric Cole in a playoff, birdieing the 18th to wrap up another PGA Tour title.

Birdieing his final three holes in regulation play, the American showed his experience at the key moments, with his trusty Titleist set-up vaulting the 37-year-old to a sixth trophy on the circuit.

Signing a multi-year deal with Titleist in 2017, Henley has used the brand's clubs and golf ball ever since, with his set-up consisting of a mix of new and older models.

Within the driver, he is still using the TSi3, which was released in 2020. Set at 10°, it possesses a Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 70 6.5 TX shaft, with this configuration in the bag for some time.

Moving to the fairway woods, where you'll find the even older Titleist TS3, which was released in 2018. Used as a 3-wood, this club is still in the bag of the likes of Justin Thomas, with Henley pairing it with a Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 80 TX shaft.

The TS3 isn't the only fairway wood in the bag, as he recently introduced the Titleist GTS3 7-wood. Ranked as one of the best fairway woods money can buy, it's a recent addition to the set-up, with a Project X Denali Black 80 TX shaft in-play.

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Away from the woods, Henley opts for a traditional Titleist iron set-up that includes a forgiving 4-iron, with his choice of club being a Titleist T250.

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From there, the Titleist T100 (2019) from 5-iron to 9-iron is in place, with the set one of the most popular on Tour.

Interestingly, when it comes to the shaft configuration, the American uses a mix of different models.

In his 4-iron to 6-iron, he has True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT, while the True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 is in his 7-iron to 9-iron.

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Rounding up his what's in the bag with the scoring section, and Henley uses Titleist Vokey SM11 wedges that are set at 47°, 51°, 55° and 60°. Instead of the X100 we find in the irons, Henley has S400 shafts in-play for the wedges.

Putter-wise, he uses a Scotty Cameron Phantom X5 Tour Prototype, a mallet-style model that has been used for numerous seasons.

Like the putter, he is also a regular user of the Titleist Pro V1x golf ball, which is one of the best premium models on the market.

Russell Henley WITB: Full Specs