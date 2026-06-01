Russell Henley Charles Schwab Challenge Winning WITB: Prototype Scotty Cameron Putter And Seven-Year-Old Irons Feature
Henley claimed victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge, with the American using a full Titleist set-up to do so in Fort Worth, Texas
On a thrilling final day at the Charles Schwab Challenge, it was Russell Henley who defeated Eric Cole in a playoff, birdieing the 18th to wrap up another PGA Tour title.
Birdieing his final three holes in regulation play, the American showed his experience at the key moments, with his trusty Titleist set-up vaulting the 37-year-old to a sixth trophy on the circuit.
Signing a multi-year deal with Titleist in 2017, Henley has used the brand's clubs and golf ball ever since, with his set-up consisting of a mix of new and older models.
Within the driver, he is still using the TSi3, which was released in 2020. Set at 10°, it possesses a Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 70 6.5 TX shaft, with this configuration in the bag for some time.
Moving to the fairway woods, where you'll find the even older Titleist TS3, which was released in 2018. Used as a 3-wood, this club is still in the bag of the likes of Justin Thomas, with Henley pairing it with a Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 80 TX shaft.
The TS3 isn't the only fairway wood in the bag, as he recently introduced the Titleist GTS3 7-wood. Ranked as one of the best fairway woods money can buy, it's a recent addition to the set-up, with a Project X Denali Black 80 TX shaft in-play.
Away from the woods, Henley opts for a traditional Titleist iron set-up that includes a forgiving 4-iron, with his choice of club being a Titleist T250.
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From there, the Titleist T100 (2019) from 5-iron to 9-iron is in place, with the set one of the most popular on Tour.
Interestingly, when it comes to the shaft configuration, the American uses a mix of different models.
In his 4-iron to 6-iron, he has True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT, while the True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 is in his 7-iron to 9-iron.
Rounding up his what's in the bag with the scoring section, and Henley uses Titleist Vokey SM11 wedges that are set at 47°, 51°, 55° and 60°. Instead of the X100 we find in the irons, Henley has S400 shafts in-play for the wedges.
Putter-wise, he uses a Scotty Cameron Phantom X5 Tour Prototype, a mallet-style model that has been used for numerous seasons.
Like the putter, he is also a regular user of the Titleist Pro V1x golf ball, which is one of the best premium models on the market.
Russell Henley WITB: Full Specs
Club
Head
Shaft
Driver
Titleist TSi3 (10°)
Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 70 6.5 TX
Fairway Woods
Titleist TS3 (16.5°)
Titleist GTS3 (21°)
Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 80 TX (16.5°)
Project X Denali Black 80 TX (21°)
Irons
Titleist T250 (4)
Titleist T100 (5-9)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges
Titleist SM11 (47°, 51°, 55°, 60°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter
Scotty Cameron Phantom X5 Tour Prototype
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Ball
Titleist Pro V1x
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Apparel
Dunning Golf
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Glove
FootJoy
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Shoes
FootJoy
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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