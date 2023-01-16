Nelly Korda Signs With TaylorMade

It's all change for 2023 for Nelly Korda, who, after signing with Nike, has also penned a new equipment deal with TaylorMade.

The former World No.1 and current No.2 will have the brand new TaylorMade Stealth 2 HD driver in the bag in a full TaylorMade setup that also includes the TP5 golf ball.

“I signed with TaylorMade because of their proven ability to elevate the game of the best golfers in the world," Korda said. "In testing with the TaylorMade Tour Team, it was clear that not only was I working with high performing equipment, but also a team that shared my passion for working as hard as possible to be in the best position to win. I’m thrilled to be a part of Team TaylorMade.”

“The captivating talent and unparalleled drive to win Nelly possesses makes us proud to have her join our Team TaylorMade family," TaylorMade CEO David Abeles said.

"Nelly sets a standard of excellence that we are motivated to match by putting the highest performing equipment possible in her hands each week she competes. We are looking forward to working with Nelly towards accomplishing her goal of more major championships and victories on the LPGA Tour in the years to come.”

Nelly Korda won her maiden Major title at the 2021 KPMG Women's PGA Championship and also sealed the gold medal at Tokyo 2020. She has won eight times on the LPGA Tour and is also a two-time LET winner.

Nelly Korda TaylorMade WITB: