'I'm Not Exactly In Favor Of What They're Doing Right Now' - Jack Nicklaus Airs Concerns Over PGA Tour Schedule

The Memorial Tournament host Jack Nicklaus said he is "not in favor" of the proposed changes to the PGA Tour's schedule and suggested too many big tournaments in close proximity is and will continue to be "a problem."

The PGA Tour has already recognized that meaningful alterations have to be made to its schedule moving forward and has begun drip-feeding new dates, locations and sponsors for some of its events next year.

Among other changes include something akin to a Tier One and Tier Two system where the top players compete together more often in the biggest events over a shorter season, set to include between 21-26 tournaments.

Meanwhile, a kind of PGA Tour B will effectively bridge the gap between the legacy circuit and the Korn Ferry Tour for smaller names with medium-size purses.

But Nicklaus, who won 73 PGA Tour titles during his career and hosts this week's $20 million Signature Event, believes Brian Rolapp's plans to more than double the number of elevated tournaments is not the correct method of improving the tour.

Brian Rolapp unveiled considerable proposed changes to the PGA Tour schedule back in March (Image credit: Getty Images)

Asked how tough it is for big events to stand out in the current schedule, the 86-year-old aired plenty of concern over the direction of the PGA Tour's schedule and stated he would love to speak to Rolapp and co. in order to share his thoughts.

Nicklaus said: "Well, I don't want to comment on the Tour's schedule because I'm not exactly in favor of what they're doing right now. But I really haven't had a conversation. I want to sit down with Brian and Jay and have that conversation.

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"I mean, I hate to see tournaments bunched too much together with too many big tournaments too close together. That's a problem, I think. And I think that's going to be a problem for the Tour in the future."

Highlighting his relationship with the non-Signature Cognizant Classic, which sits right in the middle of a huge run of early-season tournaments, Nicklaus pointed to the fact that some of the tour's most historic events could be swallowed up and almost forgotten as a result of the plans.

The 18-time Major winner also suggested very few of the PGA Tour's elite will want or indeed be able to play four or five weeks in a row - something which may become necessary with a more concentrated top level.

Nicklaus continued: "... I think it's harder for your tournaments to stand out. I mean, if you looked at the schedule, we're involved in the Cognizant down in Florida.

"We have Pebble Beach and Tiger's event [Genesis Invitational] and then Cognizant, and then we had Bay Hill and The Players. I mean, what chance does [the Cognizant Classic] have? It sits right in the middle of those. [It doesn't] have a chance.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"The other tournaments also, say I play four out of five. It's hard for guys to play that. See, the problem is not so much from the standpoint of players, it's hard for the players to really be focused to play that much and be on top of their game.

"And that, to me, is... I look at it from the way I was as a player. I could play a couple weeks in a row, maybe three weeks in a row, but I needed some time off to be able to recharge the batteries. And I think everybody needs to recharge their batteries.

"So to jam it all in in one period of time, and then leave the rest of the year open, I think it's tough... I don't think it's a problem yet, but I think it will be if we don't address it."