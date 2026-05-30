Kota Kaneko Facts: 10 Things To Know About The DP World Tour Pro

Kota Kaneko has produced some impressive performances in his maiden DP World Tour season, but what is his background? Here are 10 things to know about the Japanese professional.

Kota Kaneko Facts

1. Kota Kaneko was born on September 2nd 2002 in Aichi Prefecture, Japan.

2. He took up golf at an early age after being taken to a driving range by his grandmother.

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3. He turned professional in 2020.

4. His first two Japan Golf Tour titles came in 2025, at the Kansai Open Golf Championship and the Mitsui Sumitomo VISA Taiheiyo Masters.

5. Those wins helped him finish top of the Japan Golf Tour order of merit in 2025.

6. That achievement earned him his first DP World Tour card.

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7. He came close to a maiden DP World Tour title at the 2026 Soudal Open, finishing T2 behind Richard Sterne.

8. In his next DP World Tour start, Kaneko cemented his status as a rising star, carding three consecutive rounds of 65 to lead the Austrian Alpine Open by one with a round to play.

Kota Kaneko's Major debut came at the 2026 PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

9. His maiden Major appearance came at the 2026 PGA Championship, where he missed the cut at Aronimink Golf Club.

10. Kaneko earned a spot at the 2026 Open at Royal Birkdale thanks to being in the top five on the International Federation Ranking List.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kota Kaneko Bio Born September 2nd 2002, Aichi Prefecture, Japan Turned professional 2020 Current tour DP World Tour Professional wins 2