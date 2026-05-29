How Far Does The Average Amateur Golfer Drive The Ball In 2026?

If you asked most amateur golfers what skill they would most like to emulate from the top pros in the game, many would say the ability to hit it miles off the tee.

Increasing your driving distance is widely considered to be one of the most effective ways to cut your handicap in 2026, helping you to shoot lower scores on the course and gain those valuable bragging rights over your friends as you stride past them towards your golf ball.

I can vouch for the transformational impact of boosting your clubhead speed, as it helped me to achieve a 106% power boost and hit my driver over 240 yards (as a 22-handicapper). But how far does the average amateur golfer drive the golf ball?

Well, utilizing the latest 2026 Shot Scope data, we can now share this information and help you determine if you are ahead of or behind the curve when it comes to length off the tee…

How Far Do Amateur Golfers Drive The Golf Ball In 2026?

Shot Scope data, gathered from rounds measured by hundreds of thousands of amateur golfers around the world, breaks down driving distance