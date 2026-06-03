What Would An Average Golfer Shoot At Riviera Country Club?

If you were to list famous golf courses, chances are Riviera would be high on the board.

Not only does it stage the annual Genesis Invitational, which is hosted by Tiger Woods, but it has held Major championships and, in 2028, will be the golf course for the Olympic Games.

Among those Major championships is the US Women's Open, which takes place this week, and with the world's best heading to Los Angeles, that got us thinking, what would mere mortals, like myself, shoot around Riviera Country Club?

Being a private members' club, it can be difficult to get the necessary information, but thanks to the USGA, which governs the World Handicap System alongside The R&A, we have come up with the answer.

Before jumping into the numbers, it's worth noting that the course record at Riviera Country Club belongs to Ted Tryba, who carded a 10-under 61 during the third round of the 1999 Nissan Open (now Genesis Invitational).

During the 2022 tournament, Joaquin Niemann set the 36-hole scoring record, producing back-to-back 63s to sit 16-under.

Although he set the 36-hole scoring record at the Genesis Invitational, the Chilean would come up one short of setting the tournament record, as his 19-under score was a stroke shy of Lanny Wadkins' 20-under in 1985.

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Tryba holds the course record at Riviera Country Club (Image credit: Getty Images)

These are the best players in the world, though, so how about us amateurs? Well, digging into its archives, the USGA was able to give us a breakdown (multiples of five) for those who hold a handicap index from 0.0 to 40.0.

To begin with, the tees used are the same as the ones for the US Women's Open, with the 6,699-yard layout playing as a par 71.

In terms of the Course Handicap, that is worked out by the formula: Handicap Index x (Slope Rating / 113) + (Course Rating - par).

Along with the course handicap, players can determine their "Target Score" (the score they’d achieve if they play to their handicap) by adding together the Course Handicap + par of the tees being played.

A breakdown for each Course Handicap from the US Women's Open tees are noted below.

Riviera is one of the most iconic courses on the PGA Tour calendar (Image credit: Getty Images)

Do you agree with the figures? Let us know in the comments...

Swipe to scroll horizontally US Women's Open (6,699 Yards) - Riviera CC - Men's Ratings Handicap Index Slope Rating Course Rating Par Course Handicap 0.0 137 73.3 71 2 5.0 137 73.3 71 8 10.0 137 73.3 71 14 15.0 137 73.3 71 20 20.0 137 73.3 71 27 25.0 137 73.3 71 33 30.0 137 73.3 71 39 35.0 137 73.3 71 45 40.0 137 73.3 71 51

Swipe to scroll horizontally US Women's Open (6,699 Yards) - Riviera CC - Women's Ratings Handicap Index Slope Rating Course Rating Par Course Handicap 0.0 149 79.8 71 9 5.0 149 79.8 71 15 10.0 149 79.8 71 22 15.0 149 79.8 71 29 20.0 149 79.8 71 35 25.0 149 79.8 71 42 30.0 149 79.8 71 48 35.0 149 79.8 71 55 40.0 149 79.8 71 62

So, what would an average golfer shoot from the US Women's Open tees?

Well, according to the USGA, a player typically plays to their Handicap 20-25% of the time and scores anywhere between two-to-five strokes higher, on average, in most rounds.

Using this principle, it is believed that a male golfer with a 20.0 Handicap Index will have a target score of 98, while a female golfer with the same Index will shoot 106.

A male scratch golfer will have a target score of 73, while a female's target score will be 80.

Obviously, this doesn't account for the condition of the course and, ahead of the Major in 2026, the set-up will be tougher than what we usually see.