What Would An Average Golfer Shoot At Riviera Country Club?
Ever wondered what you would be expected to shoot at this week's US Women's Open venue? Well, thanks to details sent to us by the USGA, you can
If you were to list famous golf courses, chances are Riviera would be high on the board.
Not only does it stage the annual Genesis Invitational, which is hosted by Tiger Woods, but it has held Major championships and, in 2028, will be the golf course for the Olympic Games.
Among those Major championships is the US Women's Open, which takes place this week, and with the world's best heading to Los Angeles, that got us thinking, what would mere mortals, like myself, shoot around Riviera Country Club?
Being a private members' club, it can be difficult to get the necessary information, but thanks to the USGA, which governs the World Handicap System alongside The R&A, we have come up with the answer.
Before jumping into the numbers, it's worth noting that the course record at Riviera Country Club belongs to Ted Tryba, who carded a 10-under 61 during the third round of the 1999 Nissan Open (now Genesis Invitational).
During the 2022 tournament, Joaquin Niemann set the 36-hole scoring record, producing back-to-back 63s to sit 16-under.
Although he set the 36-hole scoring record at the Genesis Invitational, the Chilean would come up one short of setting the tournament record, as his 19-under score was a stroke shy of Lanny Wadkins' 20-under in 1985.
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These are the best players in the world, though, so how about us amateurs? Well, digging into its archives, the USGA was able to give us a breakdown (multiples of five) for those who hold a handicap index from 0.0 to 40.0.
To begin with, the tees used are the same as the ones for the US Women's Open, with the 6,699-yard layout playing as a par 71.
In terms of the Course Handicap, that is worked out by the formula: Handicap Index x (Slope Rating / 113) + (Course Rating - par).
Along with the course handicap, players can determine their "Target Score" (the score they’d achieve if they play to their handicap) by adding together the Course Handicap + par of the tees being played.
A breakdown for each Course Handicap from the US Women's Open tees are noted below.
Do you agree with the figures? Let us know in the comments...
Handicap Index
Slope Rating
Course Rating
Par
Course Handicap
0.0
137
73.3
71
2
5.0
137
73.3
71
8
10.0
137
73.3
71
14
15.0
137
73.3
71
20
20.0
137
73.3
71
27
25.0
137
73.3
71
33
30.0
137
73.3
71
39
35.0
137
73.3
71
45
40.0
137
73.3
71
51
Handicap Index
Slope Rating
Course Rating
Par
Course Handicap
0.0
149
79.8
71
9
5.0
149
79.8
71
15
10.0
149
79.8
71
22
15.0
149
79.8
71
29
20.0
149
79.8
71
35
25.0
149
79.8
71
42
30.0
149
79.8
71
48
35.0
149
79.8
71
55
40.0
149
79.8
71
62
So, what would an average golfer shoot from the US Women's Open tees?
Well, according to the USGA, a player typically plays to their Handicap 20-25% of the time and scores anywhere between two-to-five strokes higher, on average, in most rounds.
Using this principle, it is believed that a male golfer with a 20.0 Handicap Index will have a target score of 98, while a female golfer with the same Index will shoot 106.
A male scratch golfer will have a target score of 73, while a female's target score will be 80.
Obviously, this doesn't account for the condition of the course and, ahead of the Major in 2026, the set-up will be tougher than what we usually see.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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