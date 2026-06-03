LeBron James Gifts Nelly Korda Customized Nike Golf Shoes Ahead Of US Women's Open

The women's game moves to the second Major of the year, with the US Women's Open taking place at Riviera Country Club for the very first time.

Several big names will be present in Los Angeles and, going into the championship, it's Nelly Korda who is the favorite, following three victories in 2026, including the Chevron Championship.

Looking to claim back-to-back Majors, the Nike staffer is in superb form and also has the support of one of the most recognizable sportsmen in the world...

Prior to the start of the second Major, Korda posted to her Instagram story a gift from a recognizable figure... none other than the NBA's all-time leading scorer, LeBron James.

The gift in question was a custom pair of Nike Victory Pro 4 golf shoes, which feature Nelly in the insoles and appear to be inspired by the 'Old Glory' Nike LeBron 23 shoes.

Like the LeBron 23, there's a red trim running around the golf shoes sent to Korda, as well as a red flag with a white crown, an aspect synonymous with the basketball star's nickname of King James.

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A recently turned golf fanatic, appearing in a YouTube video alongside golf group Bob Does Sports, James has thrown support behind Korda previously and regularly posts reaction to the golf via his X page.

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When Korda claimed the Chevron Championship, the 41-year-old tweeted "3 holes left to play. Bring it on home Nelly!" James was also watching The Masters in April, as he wrote "Wow! What a chip Rory on 17!!"

What's more, at the beginning of 2026, James even featured in an advert alongside PGA Tour player Tom Kim, with the commercial promoting the Nike Powerbeats Pro 2.

Korda comes into the week following three LPGA Tour wins in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It wouldn't be the first customized Nike golf shoe Korda has worn, with the World No.1 creating her own footwear in November 2025.

At The Annika, she debuted the Nike Free Golf 'Nelly Korda,' Golf Shoes which featured a white colorway with lashes of red and yellow.

It was inspired by the Zodiac sign Leo, which is predominantly associated with lions and fire, hence the red and yellow colors.

Another design detail was the gold chain on the side which has several charms. Once again, these are aspects that are close to Korda, as the golden charms feature a smiley face, tennis racket and Nike swooshes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of the US Women's Open this week, the individual golf shoes haven't stopped there, as Michelle Wie West, who is playing in the championship for the first time since 2023, has also had a pair of customized Nike golf shoes created.

Revealed the week of the US Women's Open, the Nike shoes feature a variety of different aspects. For example, there are both US and South Korean flags to reflect Wie's bicultural identity, while a number of charms are present that symbolize her family, heritage and legacy.