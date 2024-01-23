How The New Scotty Cameron Phantom Putters Will Help You Hole More Putts
Everything you need to know about the latest mallet range from Scotty Cameron
With mallet putters becoming even more popular with tour pros and amateurs alike, there’s a lot to be excited about on the new Phantom putter range for 2024 as they aim to be among the best Scotty Cameron putters money can buy.
Having listened to the needs and desires of the world’s best, the master craftsman set about creating a cutting-edge quartet of mallets to compete with the best golf putters thanks to a faster look, softer feel, added stability and more comfortable grips. Cameron had help from another putter design expert in Austie Rollinson, previously of Odyssey, in refining the brand’s oversized heads to what has been unveiled today.
The four head shapes are the Phantom 5, 7, 9 and 11 with both variations in hosel options as well as the choice of a counterbalanced ‘Long Design’ putter on the 11 creating 10 models in total.
Visually you’ll notice a big difference in what we’ve seen before. The heads are slightly shorter from heel to toe and offer refined shapes that promote easier alignment. Additionally, each model features visual cues that range from elegantly milled sight dots on the 5 and 7 models, to mechanically straight sight lines on the 9 models and to arrow-shaped lines on the 11 models, helping to give the player a clear pre-putt look towards the hole.
The multi-material design continues with a face and body crafted from 303 stainless steel and integrated with lightweight 6061 aircraft aluminium flange and thicker sole plate to give golfers added stability and more solid feel. The acoustics have been softened by using up to 10 percent more dampening material in this iteration, helped by the dual-milling on the face. The customisable sole weights have moved closer to the face to minimise vibration and stiffen the overall design.
A big improvement has also been made to the grip, which is a now a Full Contact paddle-style grip, reminiscent of Scotty’s classic Baby T design with modern updates. The grip is uniquely shaped with a rounder bottom and larger from side to side for more contact and comfort as well as improved face angle awareness through its flat top surface. In addition, the “chain link” texture delivers a reliable grip in all conditions in an attempt to become on the best putter grips around.
“Max Homa, Justin Thomas and tour players around the world have found success with Phantom putters, and we’re constantly talking with them and learning more about what they want from their mallet. Recently, it’s been alignment that has dominated those conversations. We’ve taken that feedback and designed the new Phantoms to give players useful, intuitive alignment features, not only with the sight dots and lines visible at address, but also with the overall shape of each model. Every aspect of the putter design is working together. Every angle has been refined to accentuate a down-the-line view, so the player has a clear and confident look at every putt.”
The new Scotty Cameron Phantom 5, 5.5, 5s, 7, 7.5, 9 and 9.5 models will be available worldwide from March 29th with an RRP of £429. The Phantom 11, 11.5 and new Phantom 11 Long Design (£479) joining the line on May 17th.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 86 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.2.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: Ping i230 4-UW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 54°. Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge, K Grind
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
