Grayson Murray WITB: What's In The Bag?

Grayson Murray is a two-time PGA Tour winner with three other victories coming on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The American is a Mizuno ambassador, having signed with the Japanese brand for 2024 after previously being a free agent. He uses a Mizuno driver, irons and wedges along with Callaway fairway woods and a L.A.B Golf flat stick.

Let's take a look at his full setup:

Grayson Murray WITB:

Driver

What driver does Grayson Murray use?

Murray's driver of choice is the Mizuno ST-X 230 model, which he has in 10.5 degrees and a UST Mamiya LIN-Q M40X White 7F5 shaft fitted. It's a new addition to the bag for the 2024, having previously used a Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond.

He averaged just over 311 yards on the Korn Ferry Tour for the 2023 season, meaning he's a good 10-12 yards longer than PGA Tour average.

Fairway Woods

What fairway woods does Grayson Murray use?

His 3-wood is the Callaway Rogue ST-Max model, which came to market in 2022. Murray has it in 16.5 degrees of loft so it's a weaker 3-wood or closer to a 4-wood.

Like his driver, he has it in the UST Mamiya LIN-Q M40X Black 7F5 shaft.

Like many other pros, Murray carries a 7-wood. His model of choice is another Callaway one, but a newer Paradym Triple Diamond version from 2023 - which is lower spinning and slightly more fade bias than the standard model.

He has it in 20 degrees of loft and fitted with a UST Mamiya LIN-Q M40X 8F5 shaft.

Irons

What irons does Grayson Murray use?

Murray carries a more forgiving Mizuno Pro 225 4-iron, which is a hollow-bodied distance iron with the look of a better player's club. All of his irons are fitted with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Tour Issue shafts.

He carries the Mizuno Pro 221 blades from 5-PW. They're new additions to the bag for 2024 after previously using Srixon irons.

Wedges

What wedges does Grayson Murray use?

Murray carries three Mizuno T24 wedges in 52°, 56° and 60° degrees of loft. Short game is one of his strengths, especially out of the sand.

He ranked 4th in scrambling and 2nd in sand saves on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023, making 63.04% of up-and-downs from greenside bunkers. The Mizunos are new for 2024, as he previously had Callaway Jaws Raw wedges.

Putter

What putter does Grayson Murray use?

Murray's putter is the L.A.B Golf Link.1 model, which is a center-shafted putter that he has had in the bag since 2023.

He previously had a gun metal finish but has now gone to the blacked-out version.

Putting is a big strength of his game, ranking 2nd in putts per round on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023 with an average of 28.3.

Ball

What ball does Grayson Murray use?

Murray has been a Titleist ball player for his last three victories from May 2023.

Grayson Murray's Glove and Shoes

Murray is also signed with FootJoy to wear the brand's StaSof glove and Premiere Series shoes. His shoe model of choice is the Premiere Series Field.

Grayson Murray WITB