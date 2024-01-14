25 Things You Didn't Know About Grayson Murray

Discover more about PGA Tour professional Grayson Murray with some facts about his life and career in golf.

1. His full name is Grayson Colby Murray.

2. He was born in Raleigh, North Carolina now lives in Jupiter, Florida.

3. Murray was born on October 1, 1993 and went on to turn professional in 2015.

4. At the age of 15, Murray qualified for the 2009 U.S. Amateur.

5. Murray has said, if he wasn't a professional golfer, he would love to be a golf-course architect.

6. He attended three colleges - Wake Forest University, Arizona State University, and East Carolina University.

7. Murray's earliest golf memory was meeting Arnold Palmer when the former was nine years old.

8. He qualified for the 2013 US Open as a 19-year-old amateur but missed the cut.

9. Murray has three Korn Ferry Tour victories and two PGA Tour triumphs - the 2017 Barbasol Championship and 2024 Sony Open.

10. Murray said he would like to trade places with comedian Will Ferrell for a day so he could make everybody laugh.

Murray and his fiancee Christiana after winning the 2024 Sony Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

11. Competing for Leesville Road High School as a young player, Murray won both a team and individual state title.

12. The lowest round of his PGA Tour career arrived at the 2023 Barbasol Championship when he carded a 63 during Saturday's action.

13. Murray supports the charity, 'The First Tee of the Triangle', providing kids in his hometown the opportunity to learn the game.

14. His highest finish at a Major championship was T22 at the 2017 PGA Championship.

15. Murray won three straight Callaway Junior Championships during his youth career, starting in 2006.

16. As a 16-year-old, Murray won the Rex Hospital Junior Invitational to qualify for the Rex Hospital Open on the Web.com Tour. He ended up making the cut at the senior tournament thanks to a second round of 66.

17. His highest Official World Golf Ranking position is 46th, achieved after his 2024 Sony Open win - which booked him a debut trip to The Masters.

18. Murray has earned over $5million in prize money on the PGA Tour.

19. Grayson Murray's fiancee's name is Christiana, with the pair meeting in 2021 and getting engaged in December 2023.

20. According to the PGA Tour website, he is six foot one (1.85m).

21. He went to rehab due to alcoholism and has openly spoken in detail about his struggles with mental health and anxiety.

22. In 2022 he had a scooter accident in Bermuda during the week of the Bermuda Championship, which resulted in him needing 50 stitches.

23. He is sponsored by Mizuno and uses a Mizuno driver, irons and wedges along with Callaway woods and a L.A.B Golf putter.

24. He is a Christian. '"I grew up going to church, and my family, they're strong Christians," he said after his 2024 Sony Open win. "I think I neglected that part of my life for a while, and meeting my fiance and how our lives kind of changed over the last three years, she's devoted her life to Christ, and I've devoted my life to Christ. That's what's going to be first in our relationship going forward."

25. He deleted his Twitter account in 2021 after a spat with Kevin Na and other controversial tweets. "I think social media can be a great thing and it can be a bad thing. I do not like to read what people have to say about me because they don't know me," he said.