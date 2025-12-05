A 'Really Stoked' Cameron Smith Finally Makes A Cut - And Is In Contention At Australian Open

It's been a tough year for Cameron Smith but it could have a happy ending after he not only made his first cut but is also right up there in contention at the Australian Open.

Smith was the only man to miss the cut at all four Majors in 2025 and also failed to make the weekend at the PIF Saudi International - there was no official cut at the shortened Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, but if there was Smith would've missed that as well.

The 32-year-old was clearly furstrated when missing the cut again at last week's Australian PGA, which meant he'd gone a year since surviving a cut line, at last year's Australian Open.

And that same event has seen a welcome return to form for Smith, who shot 65 at Royal Melbourne on Friday to finish on seven under - just two shots behind the leaders.

With Adam Scott also on seven under, and Min Woo Lee a shot better off in T3, the big Australian home hopes could give what's set to be a bumper crowd something to really cheer on over the weekend.

For Smith though, who has seen his form dip since joining LIV Golf, he's just happy to make a cut after such a long time struggling for his best golf.

"Really stoked," Smith said after his flawless 65 - containing six birdies and no dropped shots.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It’s been a while, so I’m happy I’m up there. It was nothing special. I don’t think it was anything different to what I’ve been doing.

"It’s just a few putts went in and the momentum was up and felt really good."

Smith has never won his national championship - with his closest call coming with a playoff defeat to Jordan Spieth back in 2016.

There's been no Australian winner in the last three runnings, but three big hitters are lining up for a challenge - as Smith will play alongside former Masters champion Adam Scott on Saturday.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Scott shot 66 to sit on seven under alongside Smith, with the veteran looking for his second Australian Open title after lifting the trophy in 2009 - he's finished as runner-up three times since.

Min Woo Lee is the closest challenger to leaders Dan Rodrigues and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, sitting just a shot behind after matching Smith's 65 - carding four birdies and an eagle.

And Lee was very much looking forward to laying a challenge down for a first Australian Open title - to complete the set after winning the Australian PGA in 2013.

"It’s going to be unbelievable," said Lee. "I mean, if I keep playing like this, I’ll be pretty happy. Very solid golf, so it’s going to be fun.

"Hopefully make some birdies and not too many mistakes mate."