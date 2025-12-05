A 'Really Stoked' Cameron Smith Finally Makes A Cut - And Is In Contention At Australian Open
Cameron Smith made his first cut in a year at the Australian Open - where he's joined by Min Woo Lee and Adam Smith in leading the home challenge for the title
It's been a tough year for Cameron Smith but it could have a happy ending after he not only made his first cut but is also right up there in contention at the Australian Open.
Smith was the only man to miss the cut at all four Majors in 2025 and also failed to make the weekend at the PIF Saudi International - there was no official cut at the shortened Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, but if there was Smith would've missed that as well.
The 32-year-old was clearly furstrated when missing the cut again at last week's Australian PGA, which meant he'd gone a year since surviving a cut line, at last year's Australian Open.
And that same event has seen a welcome return to form for Smith, who shot 65 at Royal Melbourne on Friday to finish on seven under - just two shots behind the leaders.
With Adam Scott also on seven under, and Min Woo Lee a shot better off in T3, the big Australian home hopes could give what's set to be a bumper crowd something to really cheer on over the weekend.
For Smith though, who has seen his form dip since joining LIV Golf, he's just happy to make a cut after such a long time struggling for his best golf.
"Really stoked," Smith said after his flawless 65 - containing six birdies and no dropped shots.
"It’s been a while, so I’m happy I’m up there. It was nothing special. I don’t think it was anything different to what I’ve been doing.
"It’s just a few putts went in and the momentum was up and felt really good."
Smith has never won his national championship - with his closest call coming with a playoff defeat to Jordan Spieth back in 2016.
There's been no Australian winner in the last three runnings, but three big hitters are lining up for a challenge - as Smith will play alongside former Masters champion Adam Scott on Saturday.
Scott shot 66 to sit on seven under alongside Smith, with the veteran looking for his second Australian Open title after lifting the trophy in 2009 - he's finished as runner-up three times since.
Min Woo Lee is the closest challenger to leaders Dan Rodrigues and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, sitting just a shot behind after matching Smith's 65 - carding four birdies and an eagle.
And Lee was very much looking forward to laying a challenge down for a first Australian Open title - to complete the set after winning the Australian PGA in 2013.
"It’s going to be unbelievable," said Lee. "I mean, if I keep playing like this, I’ll be pretty happy. Very solid golf, so it’s going to be fun.
"Hopefully make some birdies and not too many mistakes mate."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
