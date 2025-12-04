Tiger Woods Already Back Out On The Putting Green - Just A Week After Being Medically Cleared

Tiger Woods just can't help himself. Even when he's just been medically cleared to start chipping and putting again he was seen giving a putting clinic at the Hero World Challenge.

The 15-time Major champion had his third surgery in just over a year in October to replace a damaged disc in his back, but you just can't keep him away from golf.

As tournament host he's in the Bahamas for the Hero World Challenge, where Woods revealed he'd been cleared to start chipping and putting again just last week.

And just to illustrate the point, Woods gave a few lucky fans a few pointers and some of his own secrets to what has been a phenomenal putting game over the years.

"The putter head moves first, just like the golf swing, the body doesn't move first, the putter head moves first," was Woods' main lesson to impart on fans gathered around him.

Woods also went into technical depth about why his putting stroke looks like he's "punching it" with a shorter follow through than other players.

“I believe the weight of the golf ball is what slows the putter down,” Woods says. “So I accelerate all the way through, but the weight of the putter head actually slows it down, so it looks like I’m punching it.

"I’m just putting all the energy into the ball, and the ball ends up slowing the putter head down."

Woods is making yet another golfing comeback after what was his seventh back operation, but despite going under the knife again his love of the game is seemingly still there.

He told reporters ahead of the Hero World Challenge that his focus is just getting back to being able to play golf, before deciding on what kind of schedule he will try and play.

Woods' good friend Notah Begay said he was in 'tremendous physical condition' and believed he could get back to playing all the shots - but the actual mechanics of walking a golf course for a full tournament would be the big issue.

Turning 50 at the end of the year, Woods is eligible to play on the PGA Tour Champions in 2026 and with golf carts being allowed for the majority of events that could be an avenue for Woods to persue to get back to competitive golf.

Begay added that Woods' big aim was to break the tie with Sam Snead on 82 PGA Tour wins, which seems a lofty target given his physical condition.

As we've seen in the Bahamas though, Woods' thirst for the game remains strong, and one thing we've learned over the years is never to write him off.