DP World Tour Q-School: Who Made It And Who Missed Out?

There was joy and despair in equal measure as the final round of Qualifying School came to a close at Infinitum in Spain, with just the top 20 and ties earning their playing privileges for the DP World Tour next year.

The gruelling marathon took a total of seven days, with Wednesday's final round delayed a day because of bad weather. In total, 21 men made it through to secure their cards highlighted by former Ryder Cup player Edoardo Molinari.

DP World Tour Q-School: Who made it through?

After the thrills and spills of the back nine at Infinitum, it was Edoardo Molinari who finished top of the pile, the Italian making up for the disappointment of ending the 2024 Race to Dubai in 140th place.

The scoring on the final day was low once again, with a number of players shooting rounds in the low 60s to finish the year on a high and secure one of the coveted spots.

Sweden's Niklas Lemke looked to be on course to top the Final Stage, but it was three-time DP World Tour winner Molinari who pipped him to the post with a birdie on the final hole.

Molinari finished on -29, one shot ahead of the Swede, although it was a day when only finishing top 20 or tied mattered.

At one stage, Molinari trailed Lemke by two strokes, but he showed all his experience to overturn the deficit in the closing stages and secure a swift return to the DP World Tour.

“It was very good to finish on top,” he said. “I’m relieved to come out on top in the end. I feel I kind of deserve it after the way I played all week.

“I think on such a long week, it is important to get off to a good start and obviously it was the ideal start after two days. I couldn’t have dreamt about being 17 under par after two days.

“It means a lot to keep my card, especially as I’m 43 now. I’m towards the end of my career so any chance I get to play, I want to take it.

“It’s not been my best year but to finish like this and now to go home and be with my wife and kids, to spend time with the family, and then plan out next year, it’s something I’m looking forward to.”

Elsewhere, USA's David Bryant finished in 3rd on 27-under after a stunning nine-under-par 62 to close out his week. The World No.3026 only turned pro this year after graduating from Colorado State University.

Bryant finished three clear of 4th-place, with big-hitting South African Wilco Nienaber, Spain's Albert Boneta and Denmark's Alexander George Frances ending at 22-under.

There were plenty of other feel good stories, with Armenian Jean Bekirian ending the week in tenth to become the first Armenian to hold a card on the DP World Tour

England's Eddie Pepperell suffered the agony of a lip out on the 18th hole, his eagle effort staying out. Had it dropped, he'd have regained his playing rights.

The two-time DP World Tour winner will wince when he looks back on the 15th, where he threw in a double bogey.

DP World Tour Q-school final leaderboard:

1 Molinari, E -29

2 Lemke, N -28

3 Bryant, D -27

T4 Boneta, A -22

T4 Frances, A G -22

T4 Nienaber, W -22

T7 Sordet, C -21

T7 Johnston, R -21

T7 Amat, B -21

T10 Bekirian, J -20

T10 Berry, J -20

T12 Harding, J -19

T12 Schmidt, B -19

T12 Follett-Smith, B -19

T12 Shaun, C -19

T12 De Leo, G -19

T12 Erickson, D -19

T18 Olesen, J S (AM) -18

T18 Besseling, W -18

T18 Tetak T -18

T18 List, D -18

DP World Tour Q-School: Who missed out?

The following eight players missed out on gaining their DP World Tour cards by a single shot.

T22 Law, D -17

T22 Pepperell, E -17

T22 Jones, S -17

T22 Bring, C -17

T22 Celli, F -17

T22 Mory, F -17

T22 Zalli, I, -17

T22 Kennedy, M (AM) -17