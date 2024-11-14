DP World Tour Q-School: Who Made It And Who Missed Out?

There was joy and despair in equal measure as the final round of Qualifying School came to a close at Infinitum in Spain, with just the top 20 and ties earning their playing privileges for the DP World Tour next year.
The gruelling marathon took a total of seven days, with Wednesday's final round delayed a day because of bad weather. In total, 21 men made it through to secure their cards highlighted by former Ryder Cup player Edoardo Molinari.
DP World Tour Q-School: Who made it through?
After the thrills and spills of the back nine at Infinitum, it was Edoardo Molinari who finished top of the pile, the Italian making up for the disappointment of ending the 2024 Race to Dubai in 140th place.
The scoring on the final day was low once again, with a number of players shooting rounds in the low 60s to finish the year on a high and secure one of the coveted spots.
Sweden's Niklas Lemke looked to be on course to top the Final Stage, but it was three-time DP World Tour winner Molinari who pipped him to the post with a birdie on the final hole.
Molinari finished on -29, one shot ahead of the Swede, although it was a day when only finishing top 20 or tied mattered.
At one stage, Molinari trailed Lemke by two strokes, but he showed all his experience to overturn the deficit in the closing stages and secure a swift return to the DP World Tour.
“It was very good to finish on top,” he said. “I’m relieved to come out on top in the end. I feel I kind of deserve it after the way I played all week.
“I think on such a long week, it is important to get off to a good start and obviously it was the ideal start after two days. I couldn’t have dreamt about being 17 under par after two days.
“It means a lot to keep my card, especially as I’m 43 now. I’m towards the end of my career so any chance I get to play, I want to take it.
“It’s not been my best year but to finish like this and now to go home and be with my wife and kids, to spend time with the family, and then plan out next year, it’s something I’m looking forward to.”
Elsewhere, USA's David Bryant finished in 3rd on 27-under after a stunning nine-under-par 62 to close out his week. The World No.3026 only turned pro this year after graduating from Colorado State University.
Bryant finished three clear of 4th-place, with big-hitting South African Wilco Nienaber, Spain's Albert Boneta and Denmark's Alexander George Frances ending at 22-under.
There were plenty of other feel good stories, with Armenian Jean Bekirian ending the week in tenth to become the first Armenian to hold a card on the DP World Tour
England's Eddie Pepperell suffered the agony of a lip out on the 18th hole, his eagle effort staying out. Had it dropped, he'd have regained his playing rights.
The two-time DP World Tour winner will wince when he looks back on the 15th, where he threw in a double bogey.
DP World Tour Q-school final leaderboard:
1 Molinari, E -29
2 Lemke, N -28
3 Bryant, D -27
T4 Boneta, A -22
T4 Frances, A G -22
T4 Nienaber, W -22
T7 Sordet, C -21
T7 Johnston, R -21
T7 Amat, B -21
T10 Bekirian, J -20
T10 Berry, J -20
T12 Harding, J -19
T12 Schmidt, B -19
T12 Follett-Smith, B -19
T12 Shaun, C -19
T12 De Leo, G -19
T12 Erickson, D -19
T18 Olesen, J S (AM) -18
T18 Besseling, W -18
T18 Tetak T -18
T18 List, D -18
DP World Tour Q-School: Who missed out?
The following eight players missed out on gaining their DP World Tour cards by a single shot.
T22 Law, D -17
T22 Pepperell, E -17
T22 Jones, S -17
T22 Bring, C -17
T22 Celli, F -17
T22 Mory, F -17
T22 Zalli, I, -17
T22 Kennedy, M (AM) -17
AND HOW ABOUT THIS...
Dutchman Wil Besseling made birdies on hole 16, 17 and 18 to earn his card in dramatic fashion. What a way to do it. The confidence he'll take from that... amazing.
SOME GREAT STORIES
“I have no words to describe it,” he said. “I am so happy because my mother and my father are here with me this week. I turned pro at 16 and I've done everything alone with my family and my team, so for me it's a great achievement.
“What I've done the last two rounds, to have a DP World Tour card is a dream. It was very stressful today and I didn't sleep yesterday, but today I played my best golf of the week. I'm proud to have played the golf I did under that pressure.”
MOLINARI ALL SMILES
And relax. Was it ever in doubt? The Italian has looked good pretty much all week. Time for a nice glass of wine - maybe a Barolo...
SPARE A THOUGHT FOR THESE GUYS
The heartbreak of the final day of Q-School. These players missed out by a single stroke...
YOUR WINNER
Congratulations to this man... Well played, sir, fine shooting.
Edoardo Molinari is heading back to the DP World Tour as the winner of Final Stage. 🏆#DPWTQSchool pic.twitter.com/kHTLLVK4aBNovember 14, 2024
OUCH
Absolutely brutal. Eddie Pepperell had this for eagle and to regain his exempt card, just slides by. There is a very outside chance 17 holds on but probably not. He will get a few starts based on his number from last year I believe. pic.twitter.com/i9C1q9R1fNNovember 14, 2024
USA, USA, USA
A few Americans have played their way onto the DP World Tour today: Davis Bryant, Ryggs Johnston, Corey Shaun, and Dan Erickson.
AND RELAX...
Corey Shaun and Wilco Nienaber have got their cards... I like to think someone is there on the 18th to give you a DP World Tour card.
MOLINARI IN CHARGE
The man has so much experience. He's so cool. The three-time DP World Tour winner has played like someone who very much knows what he's doing. Can he just hold on to claim 'victory'?
In truth, it's more about just getting the job done but it will sound a bit sweeter if he finishes top of the pile and should give the Italian a confidence boost going into 2025.
I NEED SOMETHING SPECIAL, I NEED SOME SPECIAL
Eagle. That'll do.
Gregorio De Leo eagles the last to get to 19 under. 🦅#DPWTQSchool pic.twitter.com/z8jwRd7wLgNovember 14, 2024
HOW THINGS STAND
T1 Molinari, E -27 T1 Lemke, N -27 3 Bryant, D -26 4 Nienaber, W -22 T5 Boneta, A -21 T5 Frances, A G -21 T7 Berry, J -20 T7 Amat, B -20 T7 Bekirian, J -20 T7 Sordet, C -20 T11 De Leo G -19 T11 Erickson, D -19 T11 Shaun, C -19 T11 Johnston, R -19 T15 Besseling, W -18 T15 Tetak, T -18 T15 List, D -18 T15 Follett-Smith, B -18 T15 Olesen, J S -18 T15 Harding, J -18 T15 Schmidt, B -18
HOME STRETCH
We're nearing the end of DP Wold Tour Q-School and with just the top-20 and ties gaining their playing privileges for next year, things are starting to get edgy for those around the -16 and -17 mark.
BERRY IN WITH A 63
That's going to be good enough for the Englishman - a fine 63 to get to -20 (currently T5).
TALKING OF 63s
New Zealand's Danny List is also in a strong position, after he shot a 63 - his second of the week. He opened up with a round of level par but a pair of 63s look to have secured him a DP World Tour card.
63 FOR ERIKSEN
Now this is how you get it done. A round of 63 with two eagles on the back nine for America's Dan Erickson.
One of two eagles on the back nine for Dan Eriksen who looks set to secure his DP World Tour graduation 🦅A closing eight under par round of 63 to get it done 🤝#DPWTQSchool pic.twitter.com/EuDiCtlVjlNovember 14, 2024
BRYANT GOING LOW
The American makes another birdie on 13, his sixth of the day. What a lovely looking card he has so far, with no dropped shots - putting together a very tidy round (-6) when it matters most. He's at -24 now, and Lemke has just got it to -27.
MOLINARI LOOKING GOOD
Italy's Edoardo Molinari finished the 2024 Race to Dubai in 140th place to miss out on retaining his DP World Tour playing privileges. However, the three-time DP World Tour winner is in a very healthy position as it stands. Two birdies and two bogeys today with the rest pars - and that's going to be good enough. Nice and steady from here on in.
TIGHT AT THE TOP
Sweden's Niklas Lemke has broken clear at the top. He's got to -26 with seven holes left to play, -5 for his round. Edoardo Molinari is stuck on level par for his round (also through 11) but is just one shot back. Both of these players have a nice little cushion, as does Davis Bryant on -23.
NIENABER ON THE MOVE
He's not just a very big-hitter, you know...
From the rough to five feet from Wilco Nienaber 🤝 The South African is six under for the day and has moved into tied fifth.#DPWTQSchool pic.twitter.com/4K02RqxClUNovember 14, 2024
WELCOME TO LIVE UPDATES FROM Q SCHOOL
Joshua Berry is -7 thru 13 to climb into the graduation spots 👁️Follow the scores 👇#DPWTQSchoolNovember 14, 2024
It's looking very tight towards the bottom end of the top 20 so this is going to come right down to the wire. Follow along to see which players make it through...there's surely going to be some ecstatic golfers and some leaving very disappointed.