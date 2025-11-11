How To Watch Caitlin Clark's The Annika Pro-Am Round
The basketball superstar is making her second consecutive appearance in the pro-am for the big LPGA Tour event. Here's how you can tune in
For the second year in a row, WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark is appearing at Pelican Golf Club in Florida to compete in the pro-am for LPGA Tour event The Annika.
The Indiana Fever point guard's season was hampered by injury at various points, restricting her to just 13 appearances, but it has done little to affect her popularity.
During her first appearance in the pro-am a year ago, the basketball star drew large crowds, and we can expect more of the same this year.
To add to the occasion, the 23-year-old will once again be playing alongside World No.2 and three-time winner of The Annika, Nelly Korda.
Before her appearance last year, Clark played down her ability, saying: "I just don’t want to hit anyone with a golf ball. That’s my number one priority."
However, she very nearly did at the third tee, striking the ball with the heel of her club and sending it over the heads of fans stood nearby. Nevertheless, overall, she held her own with some solid golf during her nine holes with Korda.
How will she get on this year? The good news is, even if you're not attending the pro-am, you can see for yourself, as her appearance is being televised by the Golf Channel, with coverage beginning at 10am ET on Wednesday.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The following day, the first round of The Annika takes place, where some big names will be trying to make it to the CME Group Tour Championship, while there will also be an appearance from Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai.
Caitlin Clark In The Annika Pro-Am: How To Watch
- Wednesday, November 12th: Golf Channel, 10am ET
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.