How To Watch Caitlin Clark's The Annika Pro-Am Round

For the second year in a row, WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark is appearing at Pelican Golf Club in Florida to compete in the pro-am for LPGA Tour event The Annika.

The Indiana Fever point guard's season was hampered by injury at various points, restricting her to just 13 appearances, but it has done little to affect her popularity.

During her first appearance in the pro-am a year ago, the basketball star drew large crowds, and we can expect more of the same this year.

To add to the occasion, the 23-year-old will once again be playing alongside World No.2 and three-time winner of The Annika, Nelly Korda.

Before her appearance last year, Clark played down her ability, saying: "I just don’t want to hit anyone with a golf ball. That’s my number one priority."

However, she very nearly did at the third tee, striking the ball with the heel of her club and sending it over the heads of fans stood nearby. Nevertheless, overall, she held her own with some solid golf during her nine holes with Korda.

Clark is paired with Nelly Korda in the pro-am (Image credit: Getty Images)

How will she get on this year? The good news is, even if you're not attending the pro-am, you can see for yourself, as her appearance is being televised by the Golf Channel, with coverage beginning at 10am ET on Wednesday.

The following day, the first round of The Annika takes place, where some big names will be trying to make it to the CME Group Tour Championship, while there will also be an appearance from Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai.

Caitlin Clark In The Annika Pro-Am: How To Watch