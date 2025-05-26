Michael La Sasso Facts: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer
Michael La Sasso is one of college golf's brightest talents - here are 10 things to know about him
Michael La Sasso was already a standout college golfer before he put himself into a winning position after three rounds of the 2025 NCAA Men’s Division I Championship.
Here are 10 things to know about the rising star.
Michael La Sasso Facts
1. Michael La Sasso was born on 25 March, 2004 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
2. After attending Saint David's High School in Raleigh, he joined NC State University, where he competed in nine tournaments and 26 rounds, recording a 72.19 stroke average.
3. He then moved onto the University of Mississippi for the start of his sophomore year, where he studied Integrated Marketing Communications.
4. During that season, he led the team with a 69.25 stroke average, earned First Team All-SEC honors and was named to the PING All-America Second Team.
5. In 2024, he played in the Arnold Palmer Cup and was selected to represent the US in the contest again in 2025.
6. In February 2025, he signed a Name, Image and Likeness deal with the lifestyle brand Johnnie-O.
7. His maiden collegiate win came at the 2024 Hamptons Intercollegiate, where he beat Marshall Meisel by 11.
8. In May 2025, he received a sponsor’s invite to the Rocket Mortgage Classic the following month, where he will make his PGA Tour debut.
9. His college golf career has not been without its challenges. Per the Golf Channel's Brentley Romine, he had to withdraw from the 2024 SEC Championship with a stomach bug. Then, ahead of the Cabo Collegiate in March 2025, he stepped on a sea urchin on a beach and spent four hours getting the spines removed from his foot! He went on to finish 13th at the event.
10. After 54 holes of the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship, he led by two heading into the final round, hoping to join Braden Thornberry as the only other Ole Miss player to win the title.
Born
25 March, 2004
From
Raleigh, North Carolina
College
University of Mississippi
College Wins
2
Michael La Sasso College Wins
- 2024 Hamptons Intercollegiate
- 2025 Old Waverly Collegiate Championship
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
