Michael La Sasso Facts: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer

Michael La Sasso was already a standout college golfer before he put himself into a winning position after three rounds of the 2025 NCAA Men’s Division I Championship.

Here are 10 things to know about the rising star.

Michael La Sasso Facts

1. Michael La Sasso was born on 25 March, 2004 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

2. After attending Saint David's High School in Raleigh, he joined NC State University, where he competed in nine tournaments and 26 rounds, recording a 72.19 stroke average.

3. He then moved onto the University of Mississippi for the start of his sophomore year, where he studied Integrated Marketing Communications.

4. During that season, he led the team with a 69.25 stroke average, earned First Team All-SEC honors and was named to the PING All-America Second Team.

5. In 2024, he played in the Arnold Palmer Cup and was selected to represent the US in the contest again in 2025.

6. In February 2025, he signed a Name, Image and Likeness deal with the lifestyle brand Johnnie-O.

7. His maiden collegiate win came at the 2024 Hamptons Intercollegiate, where he beat Marshall Meisel by 11.

8. In May 2025, he received a sponsor’s invite to the Rocket Mortgage Classic the following month, where he will make his PGA Tour debut.

La Sasso led the way after three rounds of the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

9. His college golf career has not been without its challenges. Per the Golf Channel's Brentley Romine, he had to withdraw from the 2024 SEC Championship with a stomach bug. Then, ahead of the Cabo Collegiate in March 2025, he stepped on a sea urchin on a beach and spent four hours getting the spines removed from his foot! He went on to finish 13th at the event.

10. After 54 holes of the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship, he led by two heading into the final round, hoping to join Braden Thornberry as the only other Ole Miss player to win the title.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Michael La Sasso Bio Born 25 March, 2004 From Raleigh, North Carolina College University of Mississippi College Wins 2

Michael La Sasso College Wins