6 Perks Of Winning The Augusta National Women's Amateur

What does the winner get this week at the 2025 Augusta National Women's Amateur?

Lottie Woad celebrating winning the Augusta National Women&#039;s Amateur
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath's avatar
By
published

Winning the Augusta National Women's Amateur is a strong sign that a player is set to have a very successful career.

Already we've seen ANWA winners go on to win Majors and play in Solheim Cups, with the likes of Jennifer Kupcho and Rose Zhang paving the way for upcoming elite amateur and college golfers.

So, what do you get for winning the prestigious tournament? We take a look at the perks...

The Augusta National Women's Amateur trophy

Lottie Woad holds the Augusta National Women's Amateur trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The champion gets to hoist the stunning Augusta National Women's Amateur trophy, which was designed in collaboration with Tiffany & Co and made from spun sterling silver.

The ANWA logo is displayed on the front of the bowl along with Augusta National's iconic pin flag, while the namesake flowers of each hole at Augusta surround the exterior.

The logo and flowers were delicately hand-chased, which is said to have taken more than 100 hours. A 24K yellow gold vermeil lines the interior and is applied in the detail of the namesake flowers.

The bowl rests upon a wooden base carved from a magnolia tree originating from the grounds of Augusta National. The base features a sterling silver collar with names of the tournament's past winners engraved.

The original trophy remains on display at Augusta National but the champion gets their own scale replica with their name and year of victory engraved on the front.

Augusta invites

A yellow flag seen blowing in the wind at the Augusta National Women's Amateur

Champions get a five-year exemption into the ANWA - provided they remain an amateur

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Augusta National Women's Amateur champion can have peace of mind that they don't need to do anything else to book their return to Augusta.

Winning the ANWA entitles you to an exemption into the next five editions - provided you remain an amateur.

Anna Davis won the title in 2022 at the age of 16, so she makes her fourth start in the tournament this year. Kupcho and Zhang both won it towards the end of their collegiate careers so turned professional soon after to forfeit their exemptions.

Major starts

Lottie Woad holds the Smyth Salver next to Lydia Ko holding the AIG Women's Open trophy

Lottie Woad won the Smyth Salver at the 2024 AIG Women's Open, one of four Majors she qualified for after winning the ANWA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're not a big name already, you certainly will be after winning at Augusta - and that entitles you to four Major starts on the big stage.

The ANWA champion gets invites into four LPGA Majors - the Chevron Championship, US Women's Open, AIG Women's Open and Evian Championship - provided you remain an amateur.

Last year's champion Lottie Woad made great use of her exemptions, going on to finish 23rd at the Chevron Championship before a T10 at the AIG Women's Open to lift the Smyth Salver.

Augusta winners do not get entry into the KPMG Women's PGA Championship as that Major is largely reserved for professionals.

Amateur invites

A white flag on the 18th hole of the Women's Amateur

The Augusta National Women's Amateur champion earns invites into the biggest amateur tournaments

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Providing the champion remains amateur, they can take their pick of the game's biggest amateur events to tee it up in over the next year.

The champion will earn spots into both the US Women's Amateur Championship and the Women's Amateur Championship.

They also get entry into any PGA of America Amateur Championships.

WAGR points

Lottie Woad takes a shot at the Chevron Championship

Lottie Woad moved up to the No.1 position in the WAGR shortly after winning almost 25 points at the ANWA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Augusta National Women's Amateur champion earns just under 25 World Amateur Golf Ranking points, which is the most you can win in the amateur game to ensure a big bump up the rankings.

NCAA Division 1 and US Women's Amateur champions earn over 24 points, too, but not quite as many as the ANWA champion based on recent years.

LPGA LEAP Points

A blue LPGA flag blows in the wind

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The new LPGA LEAP pathway is similar to the PGA Tour University system, which allows elite amateurs the chance to earn their professional tour card.

You need 20 LPGA LEAP points to earn your playing rights, and a win at the Augusta National Women's Amateur gives you two points. That's the same as the other elite amateur tournaments as well as a top-25 in a Major and a top-10 in an LPGA event.

TOPICS
Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!

Elliott is currently playing:

Driver: Titleist TSR4

3 wood: Titleist TSi2

Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1

Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

Ball: Srixon Z Star XV

