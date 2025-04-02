6 Perks Of Winning The Augusta National Women's Amateur
What does the winner get this week at the 2025 Augusta National Women's Amateur?
Winning the Augusta National Women's Amateur is a strong sign that a player is set to have a very successful career.
Already we've seen ANWA winners go on to win Majors and play in Solheim Cups, with the likes of Jennifer Kupcho and Rose Zhang paving the way for upcoming elite amateur and college golfers.
So, what do you get for winning the prestigious tournament? We take a look at the perks...
The Augusta National Women's Amateur trophy
The champion gets to hoist the stunning Augusta National Women's Amateur trophy, which was designed in collaboration with Tiffany & Co and made from spun sterling silver.
The ANWA logo is displayed on the front of the bowl along with Augusta National's iconic pin flag, while the namesake flowers of each hole at Augusta surround the exterior.
The logo and flowers were delicately hand-chased, which is said to have taken more than 100 hours. A 24K yellow gold vermeil lines the interior and is applied in the detail of the namesake flowers.
The bowl rests upon a wooden base carved from a magnolia tree originating from the grounds of Augusta National. The base features a sterling silver collar with names of the tournament's past winners engraved.
The original trophy remains on display at Augusta National but the champion gets their own scale replica with their name and year of victory engraved on the front.
Augusta invites
The Augusta National Women's Amateur champion can have peace of mind that they don't need to do anything else to book their return to Augusta.
Winning the ANWA entitles you to an exemption into the next five editions - provided you remain an amateur.
Anna Davis won the title in 2022 at the age of 16, so she makes her fourth start in the tournament this year. Kupcho and Zhang both won it towards the end of their collegiate careers so turned professional soon after to forfeit their exemptions.
Major starts
If you're not a big name already, you certainly will be after winning at Augusta - and that entitles you to four Major starts on the big stage.
The ANWA champion gets invites into four LPGA Majors - the Chevron Championship, US Women's Open, AIG Women's Open and Evian Championship - provided you remain an amateur.
Last year's champion Lottie Woad made great use of her exemptions, going on to finish 23rd at the Chevron Championship before a T10 at the AIG Women's Open to lift the Smyth Salver.
Augusta winners do not get entry into the KPMG Women's PGA Championship as that Major is largely reserved for professionals.
Amateur invites
Providing the champion remains amateur, they can take their pick of the game's biggest amateur events to tee it up in over the next year.
The champion will earn spots into both the US Women's Amateur Championship and the Women's Amateur Championship.
They also get entry into any PGA of America Amateur Championships.
WAGR points
The Augusta National Women's Amateur champion earns just under 25 World Amateur Golf Ranking points, which is the most you can win in the amateur game to ensure a big bump up the rankings.
NCAA Division 1 and US Women's Amateur champions earn over 24 points, too, but not quite as many as the ANWA champion based on recent years.
LPGA LEAP Points
The new LPGA LEAP pathway is similar to the PGA Tour University system, which allows elite amateurs the chance to earn their professional tour card.
You need 20 LPGA LEAP points to earn your playing rights, and a win at the Augusta National Women's Amateur gives you two points. That's the same as the other elite amateur tournaments as well as a top-25 in a Major and a top-10 in an LPGA event.
