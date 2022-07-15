11 Big Names To Miss The Cut At The 150th Open Championship

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

11 Big Names To Miss The Cut At The Open Championship

Whilst there is some incredible star power at the top of the leaderboard during the 150th Open Championship (opens in new tab), some big names failed to show their best form this week as there are a whole host of highly ranked players and household names to miss the cut. Undoubtedly the three biggest were Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Collin Morikawa.

Woods failed to show any form whatsoever but had an emotional moment walking up the 18th hole (opens in new tab) in what could be the final time we see him competing at the Old Course. Mickelson's second round 77 put an end to his hopes of making the cut and defending champion Morikawa had the left and right misses in play over the two rounds.

Notable names to miss the cut

Henrik Stenson +1

Louis Oosthuizen +1

Max Homa +1

Collin Morikawa +1

Ernie Els +1

Padraig Harrington +3

John Daly +3

Brooks Koepka +4

Phil Mickelson +5

Marc Leishman +6

Tiger Woods +9

Another big shock to miss the cut was Louis Oosthuizen, the Open champion from 2010 which was an event hosted at St Andrews. Ryder Cup captains past and present - Padraig Harrington and Henrik Stenson - narrowly missed out, as did Brooks Koepka.

One interesting storyline we noticed when making the list of those to miss the cut is how well some LIV Golf players are scoring right now. Dustin Johnson, Talor Gooch, Abraham Ancer and Lee Westwood are all comfortably in red numbers whilst Patrick Reed and Sergio Garcia both shot rounds in the 60's to make the weekend. Ian Poulter even dealt with boos (opens in new tab) on the first tee at the start of both rounds, by shooting rounds of 69 and 72.