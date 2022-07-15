11 Big Names To Miss The Cut At The 150th Open Championship
We take a look at some of the biggest names to miss the cut at St. Andrews.
Whilst there is some incredible star power at the top of the leaderboard during the 150th Open Championship (opens in new tab), some big names failed to show their best form this week as there are a whole host of highly ranked players and household names to miss the cut. Undoubtedly the three biggest were Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Collin Morikawa.
Woods failed to show any form whatsoever but had an emotional moment walking up the 18th hole (opens in new tab) in what could be the final time we see him competing at the Old Course. Mickelson's second round 77 put an end to his hopes of making the cut and defending champion Morikawa had the left and right misses in play over the two rounds.
Notable names to miss the cut
- Henrik Stenson +1
- Louis Oosthuizen +1
- Max Homa +1
- Collin Morikawa +1
- Ernie Els +1
- Padraig Harrington +3
- John Daly +3
- Brooks Koepka +4
- Phil Mickelson +5
- Marc Leishman +6
- Tiger Woods +9
Another big shock to miss the cut was Louis Oosthuizen, the Open champion from 2010 which was an event hosted at St Andrews. Ryder Cup captains past and present - Padraig Harrington and Henrik Stenson - narrowly missed out, as did Brooks Koepka.
One interesting storyline we noticed when making the list of those to miss the cut is how well some LIV Golf players are scoring right now. Dustin Johnson, Talor Gooch, Abraham Ancer and Lee Westwood are all comfortably in red numbers whilst Patrick Reed and Sergio Garcia both shot rounds in the 60's to make the weekend. Ian Poulter even dealt with boos (opens in new tab) on the first tee at the start of both rounds, by shooting rounds of 69 and 72.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
