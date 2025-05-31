Which Players Missed The Cut At The Memorial Tournament?
It's never nice going home early, especially when you're playing Jack Nicklaus' event - but these players won't be competing at Muirfield Village this weekend
After the opening round, you'd have thought Justin Thomas would have been on this list, but he followed up his 80 with a 69 to scrape through on the number at five over.
Thomas, a 16-time PGA Tour winner, found himself three strokes outside the cut line with five holes to play.
But he likes a challenge, does Thomas, and he dug deep to birdie 14 and 15, before nailing a 7-footer at the par-4 18th to just about keep his hopes alive.
Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark, Cameron Young and Matt Fitzpatrick were also in that same group to make it through by the skin of their teeth.
Other players, despite their best efforts, won't be around to compete in the seventh Signature Event of the season.
Notable names who missed the Memorial cut include Sahith Theegala, Daniel Berger and former Open champion, Brian Harman.
Only the top 50 and ties made it through to the weekend, and here are the 15 players who missed the cut at the 2025 edition of the Memorial Tournament.
WHO MISSED THE CUT?
- Matthieu Pavon +6
- J.J. Spaun +6
- Matti Schmid +6
- Chris Kirk +7
- Sahith Theegala +7
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +8
- Aaron Rai +9
- Joe Highsmith +9
- Daniel Berger +9
- J.T. Poston +9
- Brian Harman +10
- Lucas Glover +11
- Byeong Hun An +11
- Cam Davis +12
- Brian Campbell WD
Attention will now turn to whether World No.1 Scottie Scheffler can successfully defend the title he won almost 12 months ago.
The American, who won his third Major title at the PGA Championship earlier in May, sits just three shots off the lead, which is held by Nick Taylor and Ben Griffin.
The tee times for the third round of the Memorial Tournament have been released, and Scheffler will be fancying his chances of claiming a third title of the year when he tees off in the penultimate group alongside Akshay Bhatia.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.
