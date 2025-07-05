Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed And Jason Day Among Big Names To Miss The Cut At The BMW International Open And John Deere Classic

At the halfway stage of the BMW International Open and John Deere Classic, it's the American duo of Davis Bryant and Doug Ghim who lead their respective events.

Bryant, who is 12-under at the BMW International Open, is two clear of Kristoffer Reitan in second, while Ghim is one clear of five players at TPC Deere Run.

Both men are searching for their first wins on the circuits and, with the likes of David Puig and Rasmus Neergarrd-Petersen in contention in Germany, as well as Max Homa and defending champion, Davis Thompson, in the States, it's set to be two exciting finishes going into the weekend.

However, although several players made the cut, a number of players also missed out, with Major winners, Ryder Cup stars and even LIV Golfers failing at the halfway stage.

Check out the big names who missed the weekend at the BMW International Open and John Deere Classic below.

BMW International Open

Patrick Reed (-2)

After claiming his first LIV Golf League victory in Dallas last week, Reed had been among the favorites to challenge at Golfclub München Eichenried this week.

However, the former Major winner could only produce back-to-back 71s for a two-under-par total, one shot back of the three-under-par cutline.

Ewen Ferguson (-1)

Ferguson came into the week as the defending champion of the BMW International Open, producing an 18-under total in 2024 to win by two strokes.

This time around, though, it was a different story, as the Scotsman produced a three-over-par first round of 75 to drop himself out of contention. Although he recovered well with a four-under 68 on Friday, it wasn't enough to make it into the weekend.

Luke Donald (+1)

The European Ryder Cup captain fired rounds of 73 and 72 to finish one-over-par, with Donald missing a seventh cut in eight starts on both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour.

George Bryan

YouTube stars, Wesley and George Bryan, were one of the main headliners this week at the BMW International Open, with both enduring rather different tournaments.

Wesley produced a four-under-par total through 36 holes, while George carded back-to-back 73s to finish two-over-par, four back of the cutline. Although the American missed the cut, he did finish with an eagle at the par 5 final hole.

Sergio Garcia (+3)

Making his DP World Tour return after a few years away from the circuit, it wasn't to be for Garcia in Germany, as the Spaniard finished well back of the cutline.

Producing a three-over-par first round of 75, Garcia then carded a level-par 72, finishing three-over. Aiming to get on the European Ryder Cup side in September, the 45-year-old will hope his form returns over the coming months.

Eugenio Chacarra (+8)

Fellow Spaniard, Chacarra, had a week to forget as he carded rounds of 73 and 79 to finish second last at Golfclub München Eichenried.

Finishing eight-over-par, the 25-year-old will next tee it up at the Genesis Scottish Open next week at The Renaissance Club.

John Deere Classic

Tom Kim (-4)

Kim's poor run of form continued at the John Deere Classic on Friday, with the South Korean carding rounds of 72 and 66 to miss the five-under cutline by a single stroke.

Finishing T7 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February, Kim has since missed six cuts and had a best finish of T33 at the US Open.

Ben Griffin (-3)

Griffin has been one of the standout players on the PGA Tour in 2025, claiming the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and the Charles Schwab Challenge.

However, at TPC Deere Run, the American produced rounds of 71 and 68 to finish three-under, two shots back of the cutline. It's his fifth missed cut of 2025.

Luke Clanton (-3)

Clanton finished runner-up at the John Deere Classic last year, but the young American could only finish three-under in 2025, two shots back of the cutline.

Carding rounds of 70 and 69, it's a fourth missed cut of the year for Clanton, who only turned professional recently following a hugely successful amateur career.

Jason Day (-2)

Going into the John Deere Classic, Day had been the favorite, with the Aussie looking to secure a first PGA Tour title since the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson.

It wasn't to be, though, for Day, who would rue a costly three-over-par first round of 74, following up with a five-under 66. It's a second missed cut in four starts for the former Major winner, who ended up three shots back of the cutline.

Thorbjorn Olesen (+1)

Rounds of 74 and 69 meant Olesen missed a fifth cut on the PGA Tour, with the Dane finishing one-over-par, well back of the five-under-par cut.

An eight-time winner on the DP World Tour, Olesen hasn't been able to emulate that form on the PGA Tour, where his best finish is a T5 at the Valero Texas Open in April.

Sungjae Im (+2)

Im's form has wavered throughout 2025 and, at the John Deere Classic, the South Korean missed a sixth cut of the season.

Producing a three-under 68 first round on Thursday, the 27-year-old could only follow it up with a five-over-par 76 on Friday, which included one birdie, 12 pars, four bogeys and a double bogey.