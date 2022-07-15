Emotional Tiger Woods After 150th Open St Andrews Exit - 'I May Not Be Back'

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Tiger Woods was visibly emotional as he came down the 18th at St Andrews, possibly playing in his last ever Open Championship at the home of golf.

The 15-time Major champion raised the roof on the home hole, being greeted with a reception that left him holding back tears as he made his way over the Swilcan Bridge (where he didn't stop) and towards the green. He raised his cap and thanked fans in all directions before heading off the course for what might be the last time in an Open.

Woods is heading home early from St Andrews this week after rounds of 78 and 75 to finish at nine-over-par for the tournament and down in, perhaps ironically, T150th.

His tournament got off to a nightmare start after finding a divot in the 1st fairway and opening with a double bogey, and it only went in one direction from there.

“I feel like I will be able to play future British Opens. I don’t know if I’ll be able to play long enough to play another one here," Woods said after his round, hinting that the next St Andrews Open will be in 2030.

He'll be 54-years-old by the time July 2030 rolls around and says he doesn't know if his body will allow him to be able to tee it up.

"I've been coming here since 1995, and I don't know when -- I think the next one comes around in what, 2030 -- and I don't know if I will be physically able to play by then," Woods said.

"So to me it felt like this might have been my last British Open here at St Andrews. And the fans, the ovation and the warmth, it was an unbelievable feeling. I understand what Jack and Arnold had gone through in the past. I was kind of feeling that way there at the end. And just the collective warmth and understanding. They understand what golf's all about and what it takes to be an Open champion.

"And I've been lucky enough and fortunate enough to have won this twice here. And it felt very emotional, just because I just don't know what my health is going to be like. And I feel like I will be able to play future British Opens, but I don't know if I'll be able to play that long enough that when it comes back around here, will I still be playing?"

It remains to be seen when we next see Tiger Woods now that the men's Major season is up. He has plenty of options for future tournaments but will likely take some further time away to continue his recovery following his car accident last February. We'll see him at his own Hero World Challenge tournament in December and it may be there where we next see him tee it up.