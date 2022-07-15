Ian Poulter Booed Again On Friday At The Open
The Englishman was heckled onto the first tee for the second day in a row at the Old Course
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Once a fan favourite, it's safe to say Ian Poulter's popularity has suffered since his move to the controversial LIV Golf Series was announced.
Booed onto the tee on Thursday, he received a similarly frosty reception on Friday as he began his second round at the 150th Open. Check it out below:
A couple of ironic jeers rather than actual boos for Ian Poulter at the first #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/ZZwkHa1WvNJuly 15, 2022
The Englishman is one of 24 LIV rebels in the field this week and silenced his critics with a three-under 69 on Thursday in St Andrews that featured the longest ever televised holed putt.
Poulter has been suspended by the PGA Tour for joining the new series while DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley has also dished out sanctions. To make matters worse, LIV stars now face the prospect of being unable to play in the four Majors from 2022 onwards.
Ahead of the historic Claret Jug shoot-out, R&A CEO Martin Slumbers admitted "we will review our exemptions and qualifications criteria for The Open." An avenue reportedly under consideration is excluding any players who are suspended from either of the game's traditional tours from featuring in any future editions of the game's oldest championship.
Poulter was one of four players to have their Scottish Open bans overturned by an independent legal body in the UK, and Greg Norman, the LIV Golf CEO, has vowed to support his members in the inevitable legal battles to come.
The International Dispute Resolution Centre by Sports Resolutions ruled on Poulter's plight and "temporarily stayed" the suspensions imposed on him, pending a full appeals review. In response, DP World Tour chief Keith Pelley admitted he was "disappointed."
Despite the controversy, Poulter maintains he would like to keep his card on the Old World circuit.
"My commitment to my European Tour card was always to continue and play more events. We didn’t know what the consequences of playing for LIV would be. We knew there would be some form of action, but it was never spelled out to us, and I feel the action they have taken is too severe. "
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade M1 (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
-
-
'The Money Makes It Look Gross' - Rich Beem On LIV Golf Scrutiny
The former PGA champion thinks the mammoth sums on offer on the LIV Series is why golfers are being so heavily scrutinised
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
5 Reasons Why Play Is So Slow At St Andrews
Rounds are taking six hours around the Old Course this week – we look at why we shouldn't be surprised
By Mark Townsend • Published