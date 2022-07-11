Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Open Championship 2022 Live Stream

The world of golf turns its attention to St Andrews and the Old Course this week for the 150th Open Championship. As you would expect, crowds are expected to be huge for the week and there are storylines aplenty around the tournament.

After missing the US Open Tiger Woods is back in action and he has won The Open twice at the Old Course so he will be hoping to rekindle some magic. Collin Morikawa looks to become the first repeat winner of the Claret Jug since Padraig Harrington in 2007-08 and world number one Scottie Scheffler looks to follow Tiger by winning the Masters and The Open at St Andrews in the same year.

There are also plenty of LIV Golf players in the field (opens in new tab) which might add some spice to the tournament and yet the star of the show will be the course itself. Just 16 yards has been added to the course from its last time hosting The Open and Mother Nature will be the course's biggest defense.

It should be one of the greatest golf tournaments ever so make sure you miss none of the action, below are all the streaming details and times you need to know.

The Open Championship Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2022 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

US TV Schedule - 2022 Open Championship

All times EST

Thursday, July 14: 1.30am-4am (Peacock), 4am-3pm (USA)

Friday, July 15: 1.30am-4am (Peacock), 4am-3pm (USA)

Saturday, July 16: 5am-7am (USA), 7am-3pm (NBC)

Sunday, July 17: 4am-7am (USA), 7am-2pm (NBC)

NBC and USA Network will televise a lot of the golf during the week whilst NBC's streaming service Peacock will also televise a lot of the action too.

UK TV Schedule - 2022 Open Championship

Thursday, July 14: 6.30am-8.30pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

Friday, July 15: 6.30am-8.30pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

Saturday, July 16: 9am-8pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

Sunday, July 17: 8am-7.30pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Golf will televise action from the event, with at least 10 hours of play on each day. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

Australia TV Schedule - 2022 Open Championship

Thursday, July 14: 3.30pm-5am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

Friday, July 15: 3.30pm-5am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

Saturday, July 16: 7pm-5am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

Sunday, July 17: 6pm-4am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch early in the morning.

As ever in Australia the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the action from Scotland here, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.

It of course also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also fantastic value at either $25 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 14-day trial (opens in new tab).

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favourite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.

FAQ's

How can I watch The Open Championship live stream? There are a number of ways you can watch a live stream of the tournament. For those in the US, the coverage is split between NBC and its Peacock platform, as well as the USA Network, whilst the UK coverage will be on Sky Sports. It should also be noted that VPN's are a great way to watch the tournament from anywhere in the world and we have all the details on how to get one in this piece.

