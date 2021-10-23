Golf is booming, with a new generation of players taking up the game over the past 18 months. A common goal among golfers old and new is that each and every one of us is always striving to play better. But wholesale changes to our equipment or swing can take a long time to bed in and may also prove expensive. Golf pros and coaches at the highest level often talk about marginal gains, and sometimes it’s the small things, or a combination of them, that can actually make the biggest differences. This Edge is a compilation of products that could, as the name suggests, give you a performance edge out on the course. Perhaps they will get you over the line when you’re on for your best ever round, or power you to victory over a friend you can never seem to beat. The crucial thing is that they have the potential to do this without you having to make any changes to your swing or the clubs in your bag. Finally, we’re delighted to welcome Motocaddy as the headline sponsor of The Edge. Motocaddy’s focus on creating innovative products that help golfers enjoy the game and perform better makes the brand a fantastic partner for this content.

The Selection Process

All 50 of the products that have been selected here can be found in our A-Z listing below. It wasn’t possible for brands to influence consideration or buy entry into our Edge list – all 50 of the products listed on the following two pages have been included on merit alone. Once the list was finalised, we offered all brands the opportunity to celebrate the inclusion of their product(s) in The Edge by becoming headline sponsor or enhancing their listing online with a bespoke video review. The opinions expressed are those of the Golf Monthly editorial team

The Products That Will Give You The Edge

Game tracking Arccos Caddie bundle Shot Scope V3 GPS Watch GPS / laser Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Slim laser rangefinder Garmin Approach S42 GPS watch Garmin Approach Z82 laser rangefinder GolfBuddy Aim W11 GPS watch Precision Pro R1 Smart laser rangefinder SkyCaddie SX550 GPS TAG Heuer Connected Golf GPS watch Trolleys Big Max Ti Lite push Motocaddy M5 GPS electric PowaKaddy CT6 GPS electric Stewart Golf Q Follow electric Shoes Adidas ZG21 Ecco Biom H4 Boa FootJoy Pro SL Carbon Boa Payntr X 001 F Under Armour Spieth 5 Training Aids Dexon 3M Golf Net PuttOut Academy Studio Srixon Q-Star Tour Divide ball Bags Ping Hoofer Craze-E Lite stand Sun Mountain H2N0 Lite Speed stand Wilson Staff Eco stand Nutrition FutureYou Turmeric + Healthspan Elite caffeine gum Max Golf Protein bars Max Golf Protein hydration drinks Moju turmeric shots Nutrition-X Hydra-10 powder & tablets Grips Golf Pride MCC Plus 4 Align SuperStroke WristLock Putter Gloves FootJoy StaSof Macwet Climatec Under Armour Iso-Chill Apparel FootJoy HydroTour jacket Galvin Green Action jacket Kymira Golf apparel Ocean Tee Oceanic polo Swiftwick Flite XT Zero golf socks Under Armour Daytona Full Zip hoodie

Fitness/Wellness Atemi resistance bands Darren Clarke CBD Decathlon Nyamba Reversible Balance Station Decathlon Push Up Wheel Grips Golfer’s CBD Purity Hemp Theragun Mini Turbine nasal dilators Whoop