We put the Wilson Staff Eco Stand Bag to the test to see how it stacked up against its competitors

Wilson Staff Eco Stand Bag Review

Not necessarily known for its stand bags, we were keen to put this eco-friendly offering from Wilson Staff to the test.

Verified by Global Recycled Standard 4.0, the big story is that it’s constructed from over 50 recycled plastic water bottles as the brand looks to play its part in the quest for a more sustainable future. That has resulted in a bag that is extremely light, weighing in at just 1.9 kilograms.

A bag’s modus operandi is to comfortably house a golfer’s clubs, and thanks to a nicely cushioned five-way top, that is achieved. For those carrying the full complement of 14, we aren’t going to say you’ll never have an issue with grips getting stuck together, but it’s no more or less than any of the best golf bags on the market.

One of the first things you notice with any new product is the style. As you can see, there are no airs or graces about what Wilson Staff has been able to design. It’s simple and to the point, and there’s much to like about that.

All too often when it comes to golf accessories, golf shirts or especially some of the most comfortable golf shoes, the colour scheme is very… busy, shall we say.

With six pockets, we think this bag provides all the space a golfer could reasonably need. There is a full-length garment pocket, a ball pocket, two accessories pockets, a valuables pouch, and a drinks cooler sleeve.

Even in changeable weather, at no point during testing did we struggle to find space for any items of clothing or spare bits of equipment.

RELATED: Best golf stand bags

That brings us onto the carrying experience. Due to its lightweight nature, this bag is ideal for those who refuse to take a trolley. We also found the ergonomically designed double straps to be plenty comfortable and they distributed what little weight there is evenly.

Additionally, there is a well-placed hip pad that minimised any soreness that we sometimes feel after a long 18-hole slog.

One thing worth mentioning, especially at this time of year, is that it isn’t waterproof. We got caught out once and were left with the thankless task of emptying the bag of all its contents to undergo the drawn-out drying process.

So, if you’re looking for a new bag to see you through the winter, one of the best waterproof golf bags would definitely be more suitable.

However, as a dry-weather bag for golfers determined to carry their clubs for as long as possible, this is a great option.

An umbrella holder, accessory clip and rain hood provide some nice finishing touches, while golfers can take to the course in the knowledge that they’ve at least made a contribution to something far greater.