In this Max Golf Protein Hydration Drink review, the Golf Monthly team test out all three flavours out over multiple rounds to assess the health and energy benefits of this sports drink.

Max Golf Protein Hydration Drink Review

If you were asked what food and hydration you take out on the golf course with you, what would be your answer? A chocolate bar? Water? Beer? Nothing at all?

Many golfers aren’t conscious of their nutritional intake during a round of golf and can suffer because of it, many documenting they find themselves low on energy during the back nine of a round.

The Max Golf Protein Hydration drink aims to be every golfer’s hydration and energy companion on the course, providing tasty hydration and plenty of vitamins that help maintain energy out on the course.

Max Golf Protein is the brainchild of Max and Cat Coleman who launched the company in 2015 when they found that the snacks and drinks on offer at golf clubs were often only the unhealthiest possible options of fizzy drinks and chocolate bars.

Max Golf Protein also produce a range of energy bars for golfers, aimed at providing a slow release of energy across a round of golf.

Not only does the drink have less sugar and fat in it that a conventional energy drink, but it is also packed full of extra vitamins – Vitamin C, B1, B3, B5, B6 and B12 to be precise – that help boost the immune system, improve mental performance and improve cardiovascular health.

The drink comes in three flavours – Pineapple, Lemon/Lime and Orange – and we tested them all out on the golf course to gauge a sense of how they taste and the energy they provide.

All three are a non-sparkling flavoured water and we found that it was comfortably more satisfying to drink than a conventional energy drink and also a nice change up to an often boring bottle of water.

Compared to other energy drinks, we found the Max Golf Protein Hydration drink much less sugary and sticky, making it a wholly more enjoyable experience to drink.

The new Orange flavour was subtle and enjoyable too, while the Pineapple flavour was a favourite as it’s a unique flavour for a sports drinks and all the more enjoyable for it.

Depending on your tolerance levels to sweet drinks, the Lemon/Lime flavour might be a little bit too sweet and the Orange and Pineapple flavours are the more subtle of the three.

Knowing you are drinking something that will genuinely help your physical and mental strength as a you play golf is really enjoyable and the Max Golf Protein Hydration Drink could quickly become the next essential accessory to have in the bag.