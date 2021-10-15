In this Decathlon Push Up Wheel Grips review, we put them to the test to see how easy they are to workout with and what benefits it can give your game.

Decathlon Push Up Wheel Grips Review

The Decathlon Push Up Wheel Grips are designed to help you get the most from strength exercises to develop muscles in your arms, legs, pectorals and core. Greater strength in these areas means better power and stability and, thereby, longer hitting and more consistent ball-striking when it comes to golf.

This multi-purpose product has been designed to allow you to do a variety of different exercises and to vary their difficulty.

Really, it’s a four in one fitness tool that can be adapted to your current fitness level.

Using just the handles, you can do press ups using your wrists to gain a wider range of motion.

If you use the rounded base under the handles, you can do unstable press ups to increase difficulty.

Related: Decathlon Nyamba Reversible Balance Station Review

The set can work as an Ab wheel, to work your abs and you can put your feet on them to use and work your legs.

This is another great piece of low-cost kit from Decathlon. There are various detachable elements that clip and unclip giving four uses.

The basic handles let you do deeper press-ups while using the clip-in rounded base produces unstable press-ups which are more difficult as this engages the core muscles more because you have to work to retain balance. You can use this device to help take the pressure off certain parts of your body while recovering from injury, yet still get a good workout.

With the wheels on it turns into an Ab Wheel-style device where, from a kneeling position, you push forwards and then back to work your abs. The wheeled base also lets you place your feet on them to work your legs.

This is a great and affordable product that is easily stored away but gives you the chance to work the full body, from arms and pecs to legs and core.