In this Ping Hoofer Craz-E Lite Stand Bag review, we take across golf courses in the UK to test its practicality to see if it's one of the best lightweight stand bags on the market.

Ping Hoofer Craz-E Lite Stand Bag Review

Ping has set the standard in stand bags over the last 30 years and the Hoofer has become an iconic moniker within that market.

This latest incarnation is Ping’s lightest Hoofer bag to date, weighing in at an incredible 1.4kg, and is easily one of the best Ping golf bags to date.

Carrying a bag gives you such a freedom: to walk where you like on course, to take your clubs wherever you go, sling them in the back of the car, into a locker, a flight bag – the world is your oyster.

This superb offering from Ping is one of the most impressive carry bags we’ve seen. The rigid four-way top gives plenty of space for a full set of sticks and the adjustable shoulder pads and cushioned hip pad make it extremely comfy to carry.

But the key thing is – It’s just so light. Without anything in it, you can lift it with your little finger.

Ping has thought of everything to keep the weight down, even making the stand legs out of carbon fibre.

Available in black and white or grey, black and scarlet, it’s a compact and sleek looking piece of kit with a minimal, unfussy finish. It looks great sitting outside the pro shop or by the first tee.

The great thing about the Hoofer Craz-E Lite is that if you want it to be, it’s super-compact and ultra-light. Pack it lightly, throw a half set in and it’s ideal for a quick nine holes on a summer’s evening. But, if you want to take more kit, there’s plenty of scope to do so.

It has no fewer than seven pockets, including a seam-sealed valuables pocket and a water bottle pocket. You can easily get a set of waterproofs in there and enough balls to cope with even the most brutal day on the links.