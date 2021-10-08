We give our verdict on Darren Clarke CBD Oils for golfers having tested it over the last few months

Darren Clarke CBD Oils Review

To say there is a growing trend towards sports men and women using cannabidiol (CBD) to aid recovery and alleviate all manner of ailments would be a gigantic understatement. And golfers are no exception.

With more and more options widely available on the market, is it any wonder products designed to treat pain, anxiety, sleep disorders, as well as a number of other medical conditions are becoming increasingly popular?

It’s for that reason we jumped at the chance to try Darren Clarke’s new range of CBD oils for golfers.

RELATED: Best Golf Accessories

Available in two flavours, we chose forest fruits over precision orange, and also decided it would be best to start with the 1,000mg bottle – the weaker of the two strengths available – as it was a first-time experience.

For those who have used CBD products in the past, the 2,000mg option might be your best bet.

We were excited and somewhat sceptical to give this a go as there is a fair amount of taboo surrounding products such as these. However, it is worth stressing that what we tested is completely legal and has been approved by the Anti-Doping Program and World Anti-Doping Agency.

As we weren’t recovering from injury, we followed the recommended advice of taking one full pipette (1ml) an hour before playing golf in the hope it would keep us loose and relaxed from start to finish.

And on days away from the course, we took the full dosage before bed to see if it improved our quality of sleep.

We are always looking for products that help give us an edge which can make it hard to remain objective, but here is what we found.

First of all, there was a definite cognitive improvement while on the course, not that that would be overly difficult to achieve. It’s the part of the game we struggle with the most, so we were pleasantly surprised to find our mood and concentration levels improved while taking a pre-round ‘hit’.

Another interesting benefit was revealed via Whoop. When taking CBD before bed, the number of disturbances through the night reduced and the amount of deep and REM sleep we got increased on average.

Our testing window was quite short so perhaps more time is required with the product to improve the reliability of these findings, but they were interesting none the less.

One thing we should point out is that the usual soreness felt after golf persisted. We struggle with a bad lower back – shock, horror – and didn’t find there to be any noticeable changes in that department.

Again, more continued use would enable us to produce more in-depth findings, but overall there was enough there for us to deduce that it would be a worthwhile investment for those looking to play the game for as long as possible and improve their general quality of life.

Darren Clarke CBD Oils Review