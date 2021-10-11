Purity Hemp offers a brilliant range of CBD products so we were eager to try one of them out. Here's our verdict...

Purity Hemp CBD Golf Starter Kit Review

Another in the health and wellness category, Purity Hemp extracts cannabidiol (CBD) from the cannabis plant to create usable products that deliver plenty of lifestyle benefits.

There are too many to list but among its uses is that it can treat pain, anxiety and improve quality of sleep. For golfers, this can result in better concentration and faster recovery from injury, among other things.

Although CBD is found in the cannabis plant, it is not psychoactive, unlike Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is the more well-known compound from the plant.

That means these products from Purity Hemp are totally legal and that’s why both the PGA’s Anti-Doping Program and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) have removed it from their prohibited lists.

What’s great about the Purity Hemp brand is that it offers CBD products in a number of forms – including a Golf Start Kit. For those who want to ingest it, there are oils of varying strengths and volumes, edible sweets in the form of gummy bears and jelly domes, as well as teas and coffees.

And for everyone else, there are handy roll-on applications and patches.

We tested the edible gummy bears and jelly domes, which were great as they covered two bases at once. Not only did they help us stay relaxed on the course, but they also ensured we were taking on board some food – we often forget or simply choose not to.

And over time, we did feel a benefit, in particular when it came to the mental side of the game. Regular intake of CBD had us more relaxed both on the course and off, which helped us enjoy playing under less self-induced pressure.

What we would say, though, is that the effect wasn’t as profound as we maybe expected or hoped, but perhaps that is as much a consequence of the short testing window as anything else.

If you are more interested in the oils, they are particularly good for improving sleep – take an hour before bed and you’ll enjoy more REM and deep sleep – while the CBD roll on is excellent for targeting injury and muscle fatigue.

While more prolonged use would help us determine the long-term benefits, if you’re a golfer who struggles with anxiety or chronic injury, we think these CBD products from Purity Hemp have the potential to be a game-changer.