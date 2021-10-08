In this review, we give our verdict on the FutureYou Turmeric+ Tablets. Do they reduce inflammation and aid recovery? Find out below...

FutureYou Turmeric+ Tablets Review

If you, like many golfers out there, struggle with injury and general soreness then you may have come across this review just in time.

Turmeric is one of the most underrated supplements on the market and works brilliantly to reduce inflammation in the body, particularly around joints.

As we know, the golf swing is not a movement the human body was designed to make. Twisting parts that want to move linearly would not be advised by any healthcare professionals, so it’s no wonder so many of us – both professional and amateur – end up with issues of some sort.

Related: Best golf accessories

We have been testing FutureYou’s Turmeric+ tablets for some time now and can testify to some outstanding results. This is largely because of curcumin – the main phenolic compound in turmeric.

However, it isn’t naturally absorbed, so if you aren’t taking it in the right form, it’s advantages are sadly lost. Thankfully, this product is 30 times more absorbable than standard turmeric due to a terrific blend of ingredients.

We feel aches and pains where we never used to growing up but thanks to ingesting daily turmeric, their effects have been minimised. Don’t get us wrong, there are still days when we feel worse for wear after a round – plenty of them – but the semi-regular back spasms are a thing of the past.

But don’t just take our word for it. There is plenty in the way of scientific research to back all this up.

Studies have shown that athletes supplemented with curcumin displayed reduced inflammation and oxidative stress, decreased pain and muscle damage, superior recovery and muscle performance, better psychological and physiological responses (thermal and cardiovascular) during training, and improved gastrointestinal function.

Even for those who detest the unique flavour and smell of turmeric, that’s a fair trade-off.

We have been taking a tablet each day and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. It might be a little on the expensive side, but can you really put a price on improved levels of health and bodily function?

We don’t think so.