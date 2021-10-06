We try the Healthspan Elite Caffeine Gum to see how it helps us perform during a round of golf.

Healthspan Elite Caffeine Gum Review

We all know that maintaining concentration over four full hours on the golf course is a significant challenge, particularly towards the end of a game. As fatigue sets in, we can start to lose the edge.

This caffeine gum from Healthspan can help you keep that edge right to the final putt.

These pieces of mint flavoured gum contain 100mg of caffeine each and they can help you retain mental alertness during a long and testing round of golf.

The right amount of caffeine can help energise you and these gums deliver just that right amount at times when you need it most.

As such, these caffeine gums from Healthspan Elite are a big favourite of golfers. Each one contains 100mg of caffeine, just a little bit more than a can of Red Bull (250ml can = 80mg of caffeine) and they give a pretty instant kick.

That’s because the gum is being chewed and so the caffeine is in the salivary fluid, allowing the taste buds to send a message to the brain that caffeine is on its way.

You’ll see 85% absorption in just 10-15 minutes while the gum also includes vitamins B3, B6 and B12.

The product has undergone rigorous testing for a wide range of substances banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to provide the highest levels of assurance possible for athletes.

They come in handy packets of 10 so can be easily kept in the golf bag and reached for when necessary and you can take up to four pieces a day.

They definitely come in very handy for the final few holes when you’re looking to finish strong. If you need that extra boost to get over the line, Healthspan Elite Kick-Start Caffeine Gum could give you the edge.