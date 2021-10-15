In this Under Armour Storm Daytona Full Zip Hoodie review, Fergus Bisset tries it out on the course to fully assess the performance on offer.

Under Armour Storm Daytona Full Zip Hoodie Review

This full zip hooded layer features Under Armour’s Storm technology designed to repel water without sacrificing breathability.

The technology has been developed to adapt to the outside temperature to keep your body temperatures constant.

It combines breathable insulation with a lightweight smooth, spacer fabric to offer just the correct level of warmth.

The garment is constructed from a blend of Polyester and Elastane – the latter delivering stretch properties to allow for optimum freedom of movement while walking and swinging the club.

Finding the right all-purpose garment that offers the right level of protection in changeable weathers can help you achieve greater consistency. Without having to take layers on and off, you retain a similar feel through the round and can focus on the golf, rather than on whether you’re too warm or cold.

This stylish hoodie looks great, on and off the course. With a sporty, contemporary style, it inspires confidence that you’re participating in an athletic activity and are prepared to give it 100%.

The Under Armour Storm technology makes this garment highly versatile. It repels water and keeps out the wind while remaining breathable. It’s perfect in a range of weathers. The option to put up the hood when the elements turn a little angrier offers further protection, as do the open hand pockets.

It’s comfortable and looser fitting and the use of Elastane means it has stretch properties. It’s very flexible through the swing and freedom of movement is first rate – the last thing you want is a mid layer that is going to hold you back. This ensures you can swing without restriction.

Available in three stylish colours with reflective details and open hand pockets, this is a hoodie that will go nicely with pretty much any other outfit.

