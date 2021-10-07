In this Golf Pride MCC Plus 4 Align Grip review, we test out the overall grip, durability and feedback from this premium golf grip.

Golf Pride MCC Plus 4 Align Grip Review

The grip is the fundamental connection between golfer and golf club and making a solid, consistent grip is the starting point for playing solid and consistent golf.

Golf Pride’s Align grip provides clear and easy to feel feedback to ensure you are gripping the club in the same way each time you take a stick out of the bag.

The Align grips feature a raised ridge with a micro-diamond texture that runs along the underside. This physical texture aids consistent hand placement and heightened clubface awareness, which will promote a square clubface both at address and impact.

The MCC is an innovative hybrid grip combining rubber and cord for all-weather performance. Plus 4 means is larger on the lower hand and it simulates the addition of four extra layers of tape.

The resulting reduced taper encourages lighter grip pressure, promoting less tension in the hands and creating more fluidity and power through the swing.

Useful for golfers just starting, it’s also a great confidence booster for established players, taking uncertainty out of the game.

The ridge is very unobtrusive and if you’re gripping correctly, you won’t even notice it – another great indicator that your set up is on the right track.

The align technology really does give you a better understanding of where the clubface is through the swing and strike which can definitely help you stay square through the ball, delivering more consistency.

The cotton cord and soft rubber material combination is comfortable to grip in all conditions, but it’s in wet weather that its performance benefits come into their own. You’ll definitely find it easier to maintain good grip in the rain.

The larger lower hand delivers great feel and confidence that you can generate power. Overall, this durable grip delivers on multiple levels of feel and performance.