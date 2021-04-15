In this Payntr X 001 F golf shoe, Joel Tadman takes the first pair of shoes from this exciting new brand out on the course to assess the performance

Payntr X 001 F Golf Shoe Review

It’s not often we get a new brand entering a significant golf product category carrying the credentials that Payntr do.

While successful in cricket, Payntr was lacking golf know-how so recruited some of the best people in the business (Mike Forsey and Mike Glancy, both of whom have had significant stints with Under Armour’s footwear division most recently) to ensure it launched with a product that resonated immediately with golfers.

While the name of the shoe makes little sense, hats have to go off to the design team because the Payntr X 001 F manages to not look like anything we’ve seen before, nor could you say it bears close resemblance to another brand’s products although the sporty design certainly has subtle hallmarks of an Under Armour or a Nike.

RELATED: Best Golf Shoes

Visually, this shoe will turn heads because there are lots of elements to catch your eye – like the lacing system and various details and colour blocks across the midsole – but it is neutral enough to match different outfits for versatility.

It has the shape of a basketball sneaker, fitting and feeling more like a trainer than a traditional golf shoe, which was something we really enjoyed.

The performance features of note are plentiful, too long to revisit here, but rest assured as good as this shoe looks, it has the substance to back it up.

A golf shoe has to be comfortable, and the Payntr X 001 F ‘comfortably’ ticks this box. Soft underfoot and around the ankle, you’d have no issues walking for five hours on a hilly course, carrying a heavy bag while being held up by the slowest of fourballs up ahead.

It’s a spikeless shoe, yet provides cleated-level traction such is the configuration of the outsole. The size, shape, and configuration of the knubs varies across the length of the shoe to not only create a stable footing, but also prevent unwanted lateral movement.

These knubs do become more densely packed under the heel, which provides extra grip where you need it but did cause dirt to gather when playing in soft conditions.

While comfortable and fitting well, our socks were a little moist after our round, suggesting the breathability could be better, but it different affect the levels of comfort we experienced.

One thing to remember – we found these shoes to come out on the small side, so you might want to opt for a half a size bigger than you normally would.

When Under Armour broke into the golf shoe market, it took a few years to get its offerings right, but Payntr is already 95 per cent there with its debut shoe. You can get yours at payntr.com/golf