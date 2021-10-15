In this Swiftwick Flite XT Zero golf socks review, we give our verdict on these cutting edge socks and outline the performance you can expect

Swiftwick Flite XT Zero Golf Socks Review

The key tech in these socks is Swiftwick’s proprietary GripDry fibre, blended with Swiftwick’s signature Olefin fibre to create tiny micro treads in the heel and forefoot which make use of friction to maximise your grip in the shoe and keep your foot stable through the golf swing and when walking.

Anklelock technology offers targeted ankle and heel support which delivers protection during quick movement.

The socks are moisture wicking to keep your feet cool in warmer weathers and they feature a contoured compression fit.

These ‘no show’ socks are available in grey, white and black.

Having comfortable and well supported feet during four hours on the golf course is an absolute must and we’re all intent on finding a pair of shoes that deliver this most effectively.

But to really maximise performance, we should also consider our socks – Finding the right pair can significantly enhance the comfort and stability you experience on course. With the wrong pair, you could be sliding about in your shoe, losing traction and risking blisters.

This excellent ‘no-show’ pair of golf socks from Swiftwick showcase a range of cutting-edge fabric technologies to help you gain maximum comfort and grip from your footwear.

First thing to say is that the fit is excellent, snug yet minimal, you’ll hardly feel like you’re wearing socks.

But you are and the GripDry fibre delivers a noticeable level of friction within the golf shoe, helping your foot to stay in the same place even when making an aggressive swing.

They’re moisture wicking so your feet will stay dry and the anklelock technology gives you confidence and welcome support around the Achilles tendon.

Sporty and stylish, they offer an athletic look even if invisible when your shoes are on.