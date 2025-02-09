Jordan Spieth Makes All Universe Par At WM Phoenix Open

Jordan Spieth made his return to competitive golf at last week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and, a week on, he's making his name known once again.

The three-time Major winner is regarded as one of the most exciting players in the game, with his unorthodox way of creating a score catching the eyes of many. Certainly, at the WM Phoenix Open, that aspect was on full display.

Pushing his tee shot to the right at the treacherous 11th hole at TPC Scottsdale, Spieth found his ball at the base of a bush with his options extremely limited.

Consulting with his caddie, Michael Greller, Spieth took several stances with several clubs before opting to use his putter left-handed, a shot that resulted in the American bumping the ball about 30-yards in front of him.

Still in the desert, Spieth had 124-yards to the flag and, what followed, was an incredible shot that finished 13-feet from the hole. What's more, in true Spieth style, he was able to roll in the putt to save par and remain in contention going down the stretch.

Spieth during his final round at TPC Scottsdale (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following on from the par save, Spieth then made a run of pars over the closing stretch, but it wasn't enough for him to secure a 14th PGA Tour victory.

Despite missing out on the win, the 31-year-old will be pleased by his performance, with Spieth still finding his feet after undergoing wrist surgery in August 2024. He will next tee it up at The Genesis Invitational after receiving a sponsor's exemption into the event.