'I Could Get In A Lot Of Trouble Answering' - Jordan Spieth Dodges Big LIV Golf Question

He's right in the thick of the PGA Tour talks with the Saudi PIF but Jordan Spieth says he'd "get in a lot of trouble" for discussing particular points such as how LIV Golf players would get back on the PGA Tour.

Spieth says discussions are still "very active" as both parties seem determined to try and get a deal done - but adds that it could still take some time as getting the right deal is more important than getting a quick deal.

Spieth has become a larger figure in the talks in recent months, after initially saying that PIF investment was not a top priority for the PGA Tour after their big $3billion deal with Strategic Sports Group.

Negotiations have been continuing though, with the likes of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy part of the committee holding talks with PIF boss Yasir Al-Rumayyan and his team.

As he tried to issue another positive bulletin, Spieth was asked about the thorny issue of LIV Golf players being welcomed back to the PGA Tour - which could be one of the biggest issues to solve in these negotiations.

"That's an extremely loaded question that I could get in a lot of trouble answering," said Spieth, who did says talks were continuing.

"I'll just say things of that nature take a little bit of time, but they're very active. That's about as far as I can go for you."

The timeline is a source of frustration for players and golf fans alike, but PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan says issues are so complex that it will take even more time.

Jay Monahan and Yasir Al-Rumayyan shook hands on their framework agreement over a year ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

And Spieth backed up that point and added that it's more important for both parties to get the deal done right than get it done quickly.

"I would like to see it done right for everyone," Spieth said. "So the timing is the timing.

"Obviously if anything can be done right and done sooner, that's great. But I would rather see it done correctly and done the right way for golf going forward for the longest amount of time, regardless how long that takes to get there."

Spieth has also previously hit out at the "false narratives" being spread around about players having too much power in the ongoing talks, and criticism of them being too involved.

Negotiations have had several stumbling blocks including when Jimmy Dunne resigned from the PGA Tour's policy board having been key to making the shock framework agreement on 6 June 2023.

Spieth, though is now at the sharp end of talks, and continues to send out positive messages about a potential coming together of the two sides, but just when that will be remains up in the air.