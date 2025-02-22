Jordan Spieth To Make Tournament Debut In PGA Tour Event After Late Entry
The three-time Major winner was a late entry into the Cognizant Classic on Friday, as Spieth is set to tee it up at PGA National for the first time in his 12-year pro career
Jordan Spieth's return from injury continues in 2025, as the 13-time PGA Tour winner is set to tee it up in the Cognizant Classic for the very first time.
After the PGA Tour announced the full field for the event next week, it has been revealed that Spieth is a last-minute addition, with the American entering late on Friday.
Jordan Spieth commits to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.Karl Vilips is now first alternate. https://t.co/KLNgDCBlVqFebruary 21, 2025
Having undergone wrist surgery in August 2024, Spieth made his competitive return to the PGA Tour in February at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, with the 31-year-old going on to show glimpses of his old form at the WM Phoenix Open.
Carding rounds of 68, 65, 67 and 68 to finish in a share of fourth, Spieth was unable to replicate it at the Genesis Invitational, where he was one of the big names to miss the cut at the Signature Event.
Now set to make his fourth start of 2025, Spieth will play the Cognizant Classic, formerly Honda Classic, for the first time in his 12-year professional career, with the event taking place at PGA National, one of the statistically toughest courses on the PGA Tour calendar.
Committing to the tournament around 90 minutes after the full field dropped, it now means Karl Vilips is the first alternate, with the Australian recently announced as the first ambassador for Tiger Woods' clothing brand, Sun Day Red.
Currently, Spieth is 67th in the World Rankings and the field includes 16 of the top 50. One big name who won't be present is Rory McIlroy who, despite being a Florida resident and former champion, will miss the week after attending last year.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Among the big names are World No. 17 Russell Henley, Ryder Cup stars Sepp Straka and Shane Lowry, as well as Billy Horschel, Rickie Fowler, Daniel Berger Gary Woodland and Sungjae Im.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Aldrich Potgieter Goes Driver-Driver At 661-Yard Par 5 To Take Mexico Open Lead
The 20-year-old South African pulled off a moment of magic at the Mexico Open, as he fired a 10-under second round of 61 to lead going into the weekend
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Tony Finau Joins TGL For One Match With Team's Playoff Spot On The Line
Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala will be joined by their compatriot on Tuesday as a result of Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood both being unavailable
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Aldrich Potgieter Goes Driver-Driver At 661-Yard Par 5 To Take Mexico Open Lead
The 20-year-old South African pulled off a moment of magic at the Mexico Open, as he fired a 10-under second round of 61 to lead going into the weekend
By Matt Cradock Published
-
PGA Tour Issues ‘Constructive’ Update After White House Meeting With President Trump And Yasir Al-Rumayyan
The PGA Tour has released a statement, describing talks at the White House on the reunification of the men's game as "constructive"
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tiger Woods Joins US President Donald Trump For Black History Month Reception At White House
The 15-time Major winner was at the White House reception following further talks between the PGA Tour and the President on the future of the men's elite game
By Mike Hall Published
-
Apple TV+ Announces Release Date For Owen Wilson Golf Comedy Stick Featuring PGA Tour Stars
The 10-part comedy series, which stars Wilson as a washed-up golf pro, premieres in June
By Mike Hall Published
-
Grant Horvat Among Big Names Added To PGA Tour Creator Series… But There’s No Luke Kwon
TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course is set to stage the first Creator Classic of 2025, but the series opener is to be without last year's winner, Luke Kwon
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How Far Does Each Course On The 2025 PGA Tour Schedule Measure?
A total of 47 courses are used throughout 2025 on the PGA Tour and, below, we have taken a look at how far each one measures
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Luke Clanton Wins Latest College Event Ahead Of PGA Tour Return
The Amateur World No.1 claimed the Watersound Invitational on the collegiate circuit, with Clanton set to make his PGA Tour return at the Congnizant Classic
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Sun Day Red Announces First PGA Tour Ambassador
Tiger Woods' clothing brand has announced their first brand ambassador, with 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Rookie of the Year, Karl Vilips, set to don Sun Day Red apparel
By Matt Cradock Published