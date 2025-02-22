Jordan Spieth To Make Tournament Debut In PGA Tour Event After Late Entry

The three-time Major winner was a late entry into the Cognizant Classic on Friday, as Spieth is set to tee it up at PGA National for the first time in his 12-year pro career

Jordan Spieth hits a driver off the tee
Jordan Spieth's return from injury continues in 2025, as the 13-time PGA Tour winner is set to tee it up in the Cognizant Classic for the very first time.

After the PGA Tour announced the full field for the event next week, it has been revealed that Spieth is a last-minute addition, with the American entering late on Friday.

Having undergone wrist surgery in August 2024, Spieth made his competitive return to the PGA Tour in February at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, with the 31-year-old going on to show glimpses of his old form at the WM Phoenix Open.

Carding rounds of 68, 65, 67 and 68 to finish in a share of fourth, Spieth was unable to replicate it at the Genesis Invitational, where he was one of the big names to miss the cut at the Signature Event.

Now set to make his fourth start of 2025, Spieth will play the Cognizant Classic, formerly Honda Classic, for the first time in his 12-year professional career, with the event taking place at PGA National, one of the statistically toughest courses on the PGA Tour calendar.

Committing to the tournament around 90 minutes after the full field dropped, it now means Karl Vilips is the first alternate, with the Australian recently announced as the first ambassador for Tiger Woods' clothing brand, Sun Day Red.

Currently, Spieth is 67th in the World Rankings and the field includes 16 of the top 50. One big name who won't be present is Rory McIlroy who, despite being a Florida resident and former champion, will miss the week after attending last year.

Among the big names are World No. 17 Russell Henley, Ryder Cup stars Sepp Straka and Shane Lowry, as well as Billy Horschel, Rickie Fowler, Daniel Berger Gary Woodland and Sungjae Im.

