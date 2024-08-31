Jordan Spieth Confirms Successful Surgery On Long-Standing Wrist Injury
The three-time Major winner confirmed on social media that he has had surgery on his left wrist after being bothered by it for over 15 months
Jordan Spieth has confirmed he has undergone surgery on his left wrist in a bid to resolve a long-term issue.
The three-time Major winner took to X to provide the update on the surgery, writing: “I had a procedure on my left wrist last week, as I had mentioned was the plan. The operation went smoothly and I’m grateful for the exceptional medical team and support of Annie and my family.”
Speith’s challenge in the FedEx Cup Playoffs ended after the first tournament with a T68 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, but the positive from that was he was able to address the issue sooner than if his involvement had continued, with this week’s Tour Championship marking the conclusion.
With the surgery now out of the way before the end of August, he revealed he is determined to return fully fit for the 2025 season. He wrote: “Focused on rest and rehab, and I look forward to returning to golf healthy and prepared for 2025!”
The issue has been bothering Spieth since the week before the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill, and prior to the Wyndham Championship earlier this month, he admitted that surgery was "probably" needed on the long-standing problem.
“It's not hurting, but subconsciously it's hard not to look at the numbers and think this isn't a coincidence,” he explained. “I've been taking trips out as well as being in contact with a lot of doctors, getting it scanned again and trying to figure out what the next move is.
“Probably going to have to do something about it this offseason. I'm going to pretend nothing's happening, fully trust it given that I'll be able to get it fixed, and I know there's a lot of golfers that have had similar situations and come back better than ever.”
After his elimination from the FedEx Cup Playoffs, Spieth confirmed the surgery would go ahead “ASAP.”
“I've got to have it operated on ASAP, and then I'll go through the process of what I'm supposed to do from there,” Spieth told the PGA Tour. If I don't have a reason to try to rush back - which I don't - I'll probably just take it as slow as I can.
“I think there’s some clarity in getting it done. There’s also some uncertainty, and so it’s a little scary. But also, if I can learn to find some patience - which I’m not very good at doing - then I think I could come back stronger.”
The ongoing problem has coincided with a general loss of form for Spieth. The American was World No.10 when it first flared up, but is now down to 44th, while he has recorded just three top-10 finishes this year and missed seven cuts in 22 starts.
With four months to recover, Spieth will be hoping that, once the 2025 season begins, he will soon begin returning to his best form and climbing back up the world rankings.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
